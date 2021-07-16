圖輯／空拍荷蘭洪患 美景頓成危境

荷蘭Roosteren附近，Meuse 河所經之處，空拍圖看洪災。（歐新社） 西歐出現數十年來最嚴重洪災，各地均傳出重創消息，截至16日至少已有126人死亡，另有1300人失蹤；德國影響最嚴重，比利時和荷蘭也有至少20人死亡和20人失蹤。 德國氣象學家16日表示，根據精細天氣模型，暴風雨恐使河水暴漲至500至1000年未見程度，歐洲氣象局也發布「極端」洪水警告。 荷蘭Roosteren附近，Meuse 河所經之處，空拍圖看洪災。（歐新社） 荷蘭Roosteren附近，Meuse 河所經之處，空拍圖看洪災。（歐新社） 荷蘭Roosteren附近，Meuse 河所經之處，空拍圖看洪災。（歐新社） 荷蘭Roosteren附近，Meuse 河所經之處，空拍圖看洪災。（歐新社） 荷蘭Roosteren附近，Meuse 河所經之處，空拍圖看洪災。（歐新社） 荷蘭Brommelen地區，Juliana 運河破堤，空拍圖看洪災。（Getty Images） NETHERLANDS-WEATHER-FLOOD This aerial view taken in Valkenburg on July 16, 2021 shows a man walking on the bridge over the Meuse. - The death toll from devastating floods in Europe soared to at least 126 on July 16, 2021, most in western Germany where emergency responders were frantically searching for missing people. In Belgium, the government confirmed the death toll had jumped to 20 - earlier reports had said 23 dead - with more than 21,000 people left without electricity in one region. (Photo by Remko de Waal / ANP / AFP) / Netherlands OUT 德國 洪水 洪災 上一則 放任疫苗假訊息散播 拜登斥：社群媒體「殺人」
