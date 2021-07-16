我的頻道

* 拖拉類別可自訂排序
恢復預設 確定
設定
快訊

疫情打斷歸期 加州華人進退兩難 來美小住數月變2年

綠卡面試疫期簡單化 是否中共黨員都不問 民眾直呼神奇

圖輯／空拍荷蘭洪患 美景頓成危境

世界新聞網／輯
荷蘭Roosteren附近，Meuse 河所經之處，空拍圖看洪災。（歐新社）
荷蘭Roosteren附近，Meuse 河所經之處，空拍圖看洪災。（歐新社）

西歐出現數十年來最嚴重洪災，各地均傳出重創消息，截至16日至少已有126人死亡，另有1300人失蹤；德國影響最嚴重，比利時和荷蘭也有至少20人死亡和20人失蹤。

德國氣象學家16日表示，根據精細天氣模型，暴風雨恐使河水暴漲至500至1000年未見程度，歐洲氣象局也發布「極端」洪水警告。

荷蘭Roosteren附近，Meuse 河所經之處，空拍圖看洪災。（歐新社）
荷蘭Roosteren附近，Meuse 河所經之處，空拍圖看洪災。（歐新社）
荷蘭Roosteren附近，Meuse 河所經之處，空拍圖看洪災。（歐新社）
荷蘭Roosteren附近，Meuse 河所經之處，空拍圖看洪災。（歐新社）
荷蘭Roosteren附近，Meuse 河所經之處，空拍圖看洪災。（歐新社）
荷蘭Roosteren附近，Meuse 河所經之處，空拍圖看洪災。（歐新社）
荷蘭Roosteren附近，Meuse 河所經之處，空拍圖看洪災。（歐新社）
荷蘭Roosteren附近，Meuse 河所經之處，空拍圖看洪災。（歐新社）
荷蘭Roosteren附近，Meuse 河所經之處，空拍圖看洪災。（歐新社）
荷蘭Roosteren附近，Meuse 河所經之處，空拍圖看洪災。（歐新社）
荷蘭Brommelen地區，Juliana 運河破堤，空拍圖看洪災。（Getty...
荷蘭Brommelen地區，Juliana 運河破堤，空拍圖看洪災。（Getty Images）
NETHERLANDS-WEATHER-FLOOD This aerial v...
NETHERLANDS-WEATHER-FLOOD This aerial view taken in Valkenburg on July 16, 2021 shows a man walking on the bridge over the Meuse. - The death toll from devastating floods in Europe soared to at least 126 on July 16, 2021, most in western Germany where emergency responders were frantically searching for missing people. In Belgium, the government confirmed the death toll had jumped to 20 - earlier reports had said 23 dead - with more than 21,000 people left without electricity in one region. (Photo by Remko de Waal / ANP / AFP) / Netherlands OUT

德國 洪水 洪災

上一則

放任疫苗假訊息散播 拜登斥：社群媒體「殺人」

延伸閱讀

圖輯╱西歐再降一夜豪雨 洪災死亡增至126人

圖輯╱西歐再降一夜豪雨 洪災死亡增至126人
比利時大洪災逾20人罹難 訂7/20為全國哀悼日

比利時大洪災逾20人罹難 訂7/20為全國哀悼日
18歲荷蘭青年、82歲前女飛行員 7/20隨貝佐斯闖太空

18歲荷蘭青年、82歲前女飛行員 7/20隨貝佐斯闖太空
遭人當街連開5槍 荷蘭犯罪新聞記者德弗里斯不治身亡

遭人當街連開5槍 荷蘭犯罪新聞記者德弗里斯不治身亡

熱門新聞

自總統被刺殺之後，海地政府一共擊斃3人、生俘17人，但卻還有至少8名傭兵刺客仍在逃亡。圖為其中一名被扣押的嫌犯。(歐新社)

殺死海地總統的美國人？定居佛州的刺客什麼來頭

2021-07-09 08:01
大熱中國電影「失孤」主角原型郭剛堂跟失散24年的兒子郭新振擁抱。(美聯社)

快看世界／「失孤」結局唏噓 兒子：想留在養父母身邊

2021-07-15 12:03
海地總統摩依士與第一夫人瑪婷在2020年1月的合影。(Getty Images)

重傷住院治療海地第一夫人 首度發表公開聲明

2021-07-10 15:57
海地總統摩依士遭暗殺一事震驚世界，而海地國家警察局長11日在記者會上表示，一名居住在佛羅里達州、海地出生的醫生被視為重點嫌疑人逮捕，據悉這位醫生密謀成為海地總統。(路透)

海地警方逮捕「醫師主謀」 警察首長：他想篡位當總統

2021-07-12 10:41
台灣駐海地大使館。圖／取自台灣駐海地大使館臉書

華郵分析：台灣如何會捲入海地的政治危機？

2021-07-09 10:23
維珍銀河公司創辦人布蘭森今天搭乘自家太空船，成為公司首名太空之旅乘客。(美聯社)

維珍老闆布蘭森搶先上太空 體驗4分鐘無重力

2021-07-11 14:53

超人氣

更多 >
打敗紐約、京都…CNN評選「世界最美街道」在成都錦里

打敗紐約、京都…CNN評選「世界最美街道」在成都錦里
柏克萊跑者失蹤 當局終止搜救 華裔妻籲民眾協尋

柏克萊跑者失蹤 當局終止搜救 華裔妻籲民眾協尋
打完第2劑當天登機 30歲女從美返台確診 染Delta病毒

打完第2劑當天登機 30歲女從美返台確診 染Delta病毒
美軍機抵台惹怒中國 解放軍宣布在台海北端海軍事演習

美軍機抵台惹怒中國 解放軍宣布在台海北端海軍事演習
可能出現「更危險」變種傳全球 世衛：病毒還在追我們

可能出現「更危險」變種傳全球 世衛：病毒還在追我們