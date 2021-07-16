圖輯／空拍荷蘭洪患 美景頓成危境

荷蘭Roosteren附近，Meuse 河所經之處，空拍圖看洪災。（歐新社）

西歐出現數十年來最嚴重洪災 ，各地均傳出重創消息，截至16日至少已有126人死亡，另有1300人失蹤；德國 影響最嚴重，比利時和荷蘭也有至少20人死亡和20人失蹤。

德國氣象學家16日表示，根據精細天氣模型，暴風雨恐使河水暴漲至500至1000年未見程度，歐洲氣象局也發布「極端」洪水 警告。