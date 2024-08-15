美味又健康 富含維生素C提升免疫力

我的頻道

洛杉磯訊

Delicious and Healthy, Packed Vitamin C Enhances Immunity

佳沛陽光金果奇異果祝您中秋節快樂！富含維生素C的佳沛陽光金果奇異果是中秋佳節的送禮首選。來自新西蘭品牌Zespri的優質奇異果擁有美味的口感和豐富營養，100%滿足人體對維生素C的每日建議攝入量，現在各大亞裔超市熱銷中。

EBT: Zespri SunGold Kiwi wish you a happy Mid-Autumn Festival! Zespri SunGold Kiwi packed with Vitamin C is the first gift choice. The premium kiwifruit from the New Zealand brand Zespri boasts delicious taste and abundant nutrition. 100% of your daily Vitamin C needs in one fruit. Available at Asian markets now.

陽光金果擁有熱帶水果的香甜滋味，嘗起來像芒果和草莓的結合。珍貴如金，口感極佳，營養豐富。果皮薄且光滑，外形渾圓和金黃色的果肉讓陽光金果的特點更鮮明！

EBT: SunGold Kiwi has a sweet taste of tropical fruits, which tastes like a combination of mangoes and strawberries. Gold that is precious with great taste and nutrients. The peel is thin and smooth, and the round and golden pulp makes the characteristics of the SunGold Kiwi more vivid!

奇異果的豐富營養素對所有年齡段的人都有好處。從營養學的角度來看，Zespri陽光金果奇異果堪稱維C之王，能100%滿足人體對維生素C的每日建議攝入量。陽光金果富含的維生素C有助於提高免疫力。陽光金果還富含維生素E，膳食纖維，葉酸，鉀元素和抗氧化劑等人體所需主要營養元素。

EBT: The rich nutrients of kiwifruit are beneficial to people of all ages. From a nutritional point of view, Zespri SunGold Kiwifruit Zespri can be crowned as the king of Vitamin C providing 100% of your daily Vitamin C needs in one fruit. SunGold Kiwi is rich in vitamin C which supports immunity. SunGold kiwi also contains vitamin E, dietary fiber, folic acid, potassium, and antioxidants.

Zespri International總部位於新西蘭的Mount Maunganui，向59國出口優質奇異果，是世界上最成功的果蔬產品行銷企業之一，百分之百由奇異果種植者所有，並與新西蘭的2,800名種植者合作，致力於完善種植奇異果的工藝已有25年。公司專註於奇異果的創新研發、供應鏈管理、分銷渠道管理及產品推廣，奇異果的品種包括經典的綠奇異果、陽光金果奇異果、有機奇異果等。

EBT: Zespri International is headquartered in Mount Maunganui, New Zealand. It exports high-quality kiwifruit to 59 countries. It is one of the most successful fruit and vegetable product marketing enterprises in the world, 100% owned by kiwifruit farmers, and works with 2,800 growers in New Zealand dedicated to perfecting their craft of growing kiwifruit for over 25 years. The company focuses on innovative research and development of kiwifruit, supply chain management, distribution channel management and product promotion, and kiwi products. Species include classic green kiwifruit, SunGold kiwifruit, organic kiwifruit, etc.

Zespri奇異果正在亞裔超市火熱銷售中，包括99大華超市，大中華超市，H-Mart韓亞龍超市、Galleria 海鷗超市、Zion心安超市、Hannam漢南超市等更多超市。了解更多關於Zespri奇異果和信息和菜譜，請訪問https://www.zespri.com/en-US

EBT: Zespri Sungold Kiwi is being sold at Asian grocery stores such as 99 Ranch, Great Wall Supermarket, H Mart, Galleria, Zion, Hannam and so on. For more information on Zespri North America, please visit https://www.zespri.com/en-US.

