百萬分之1機率 特勤局反狙擊手視野遭擋 仍1槍擊斃刺殺川普槍手

編譯周辰陽／即時報導
前總統兼共和黨總統候選人川普13日赴賓州巴特勒造勢時遭遇槍擊，圖為一組警方狙擊手開槍還擊。（美聯社）
前總統兼共和黨總統候選人川普13日赴賓州巴特勒造勢時遭遇槍擊，圖為一組警方狙擊手開槍還擊。（美聯社）

福斯新聞19日報導，根據熟悉調查前總統川普槍擊事件的消息人士說法，擊斃兇嫌的那一槍是僅有「百萬分之一的機率」。

福斯新聞掌握的消息指出，致命一擊是特勤局一位反狙擊手開的一槍，而是他的視野當時被擋住了。

據轉述，因為屋頂的邊緣擋住了視野，擊斃庫克斯的特勤局狙擊手只能看到做案用槍枝的瞄準鏡，以及對方的前額跟眼睛上半部。消息人士向福斯新聞描述了這一槍，稱「百萬分之一的機率」。

報導同時指出，一隻當地的戰術小組也對潛在刺客庫克斯（Thomas Matthew Crooks）開了一槍，但是沒有命中。

