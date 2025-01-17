搜尋航班若出現這符號 旅遊專家：先別訂機票

⚠️ Why this symbol is important! ⚠️ Always pay attention to warning or caution symbols on Google Flights! These indicators are there for a reason and may highlight important information such as: 1. Long Layover 2. Change of Airports 3. Mixed Cabin Classes 4. Overnight Flight These are some of the main reasons, but many others may appear. Therefore, it’s essential to check the specific reason for the warning before proceeding with the booking to ensure it aligns with your travel plans. Make sure to read and understand the details behind any warnings before you book your flight! This will help you avoid potential issues and ensure a smoother travel experience. Happy travels! Don't forget to: 👍 Follow me for more travel-related deals! 💌 Share this account with your friends and family! 🌍✈️ 🆘 Save this video for later. 🗣️ Leave a comment below! 🔗 CHECK the L!nkz in my Profile for extra savings! ☕ Support My Work!☕ Hey everyone! 🌟 If you enjoy the content I create and would like to support my efforts, please consider buying me a coffee! I do this in my spare time and your support means the world to me. You can find the link in my bio. Thank you for being part of my journey! ⚠️ Disclaimer⚠️ I, Dan (tripdealsdan), am not a travel agent or advisor. The information provided here is for informational purposes only and should not be considered professional travel advice. Please conduct your own research before making travel plans. It is recommended to obtain travel insurance for your protection. All prices and fares are quoted in AUD and reflect rates at the time of posting. Happy travels and good luck finding those amazing deals! 🌍✨ Cheers, Dan #cheapflights #cheaptravel #travelhack #traveltip #flightdeals