搜尋航班若出現這符號 旅遊專家：先別訂機票

編譯周靜芝 / 即時報導
旅遊愛好者丹恩表示，他喜歡用「Google flight」來搜尋優惠的機票，但他說，如果有些看來好得不像真的，就必須小心。美聯社
旅遊愛好者丹恩表示，他喜歡用「Google flight」來搜尋優惠的機票，但他說，如果有些看來好得不像真的，就必須小心。美聯社

一位旅遊專家分享了預訂航班時應注意的事項，包括應避開一個可能出現的符號。每日郵報報導，社群媒體帳號為@tripdealsdan的旅遊愛好者丹恩（Dan）在一段影片中指出，在搜尋航班時，若看到一個三角形、裡面有驚嘆號的圖案時，先不要預訂機票，務必仔細查看航班的詳細資訊。

丹恩表示，他喜歡用「Google flight」來搜尋優惠的機票，但他說，如果有些看來好得不像真的，就必須小心；尤其如果看到這個驚嘆號符號，一定要留意它想警告什麼，「這非常重要」。

丹恩指出，有四個原因會讓人在搜尋航班時看到這個符號；其中一個原因是轉機停留的時間較長，甚至可能需要在飯店過夜。

他說，這是很重要的考量因素，因為沒有人希望在機場停留那麼久；如果想離開機場，可能需要簽證，「你不再是過境旅客，而是入境」。

出現這一符號的第二個可能原因是，航班需從不同機場轉機。丹恩指出，以從澳洲珀斯飛往加拿大溫哥華的航班為例，轉機時需從東京的成田機場到羽田機場。

他說，旅客很可能需自行轉機，有時航空公司會提供免費的接駁車或其他交通工具，但在這種情況下，他們會提醒旅客需在某個地點轉機。

他強調，旅客可能需要簽證才能轉機，因為已經離開機場；這點讓行程不像表面上看起來那麼方便。

丹恩還警告，出現此一符號也可能代表是混合機艙，例如預訂的商務艙機票，但並非適用所有航段。在丹恩舉的例子中，第一段航程是經濟艙，儘管它是商務艙機票。

他說，在購買看起來好得難以置信的機票之前，務必提高警惕，這種情況可能發生在任何航空公司的各個艙等上。

影片最後，丹恩提醒出現驚嘆號的另一原因是，航班會過夜，或抵達目的地的日期與出發的日期不同。

機票 簽證 澳洲

