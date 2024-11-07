搭廉航手提行李多兩公分 她被收超過百元託運費氣炸

I got a full refund from Ryanair for my potentially oversized cabin bag - just under £110! With help from @BBC Radio 2 and @The Complaining Cow we took on Ryanair for ripping people off and breaking their own terms and conditions and we won. You need the right email address and you need to reference the right terms and legalities. If Ryanair have broken those conditions you could get your money back too. Let's put an end to Ryanair ripping people off. I'm happy to share exactly what I did with anyone who wants to know and create a huge group of people who've had the same experiences. If enough of us fight then we could end these rip off charges. Use ceoemail.com for email addresses and quote Breaches: consumer protection of unfair trading regulations 2008 and CRA 2015. Report to CAA and progress through small claims. #ryainair #baggagecharges #handluggage #cabinbag #ryanaircharges #excessluggage