我的頻道

* 拖拉類別可自訂排序
恢復預設 確定
設定
快訊

紐約華埠發生命案 華男遭捅死橫屍超市前

白宮幕僚長出爐 川普宣布挑中威爾斯

搭廉航手提行李多兩公分 她被收超過百元託運費氣炸

世界新聞網／輯
英國旅客搭乘瑞安航空時被告知隨身行李因為拉開可擴充容量的拉鍊所以超過尺寸，要多付錢改託運。示意圖，非新聞當事者。(歐新社)
英國旅客搭乘瑞安航空時被告知隨身行李因為拉開可擴充容量的拉鍊所以超過尺寸，要多付錢改託運。示意圖，非新聞當事者。(歐新社)

英國牛津的凱瑟琳（Catherine Warrilow）日前搭乘瑞安航空（Ryanair）從倫敦飛往西班牙時，被告知她的可擴充行李箱超過隨身行李尺寸，要她多付75英鎊（約97美元）改為託運，儘管女子拉上拉鍊縮小行李箱符合尺寸仍被拒絕提上飛機，她付了錢後又沒人幫她處理託運，航空公司一連串不合理的行為讓她氣憤地表示實在是太荒謬可笑了。

每日郵報（Daily Mail）報導，45歲的凱瑟琳上個月要從倫敦斯坦斯特德（Stansted）機場飛往西班牙塞維利亞（Seville），她事先替手提行李付錢，但登機時被告知因為行李箱拉開擴充拉鍊，大了兩公分所以不能登機，她只能選擇當場丟棄行李，或是多付75英鎊改託運。

凱瑟琳說，她當場跪在行李箱上拉上拉鍊，拉上後就符合航空公司的登機大小標準，但地勤仍不買單，她只好付錢改託運，她被要求連回程的託運一起付，她最後多付了超過100英鎊（約129美元）。

凱瑟琳說，更荒謬的是當她把行李拉到託運櫃檯時那裡沒有半個人，她只好帶著行李登機，她沒被退費，行李箱也能放進座位上的行李艙。

凱瑟琳說，瑞安航空的行為很不合理，很多旅客都會用可擴充的行李箱，可是航空公司卻在排隊隊伍中隨機挑選乘客檢查，有些人被放行，有些人卻被罰款，航空公司的標準不一致。

凱瑟琳在TikTok影片中分享她的經驗，批評瑞安航空把行李收費醜聞上升至新境界，她的影片引發網友熱烈討論，累積超過40萬次瀏覽，很多人留言分享自己的經驗，也譴責瑞安航空。

@catminimarie

Did you listen to the Ryanair baggage charges debate on @BBC Radio 2 today with Jeremy Vine? Have you been given some crazy reason your bag doesn't comply and fined? #ryainair #baggagefines #jeremyvine #budgetairline #cabinbag #baggageallowance #excessbaggage

♬ original sound - Don't Call Me Caroline

凱瑟琳之後在另一支影片中表示，她後來收到瑞安航空對她收取來回託運行李的全額退款，她也向瑞安航空喊話，希望他們不要再耍這種把戲來騙旅客的錢，這並不公平。

@catminimarie

I got a full refund from Ryanair for my potentially oversized cabin bag - just under £110! With help from @BBC Radio 2 and @The Complaining Cow we took on Ryanair for ripping people off and breaking their own terms and conditions and we won. You need the right email address and you need to reference the right terms and legalities. If Ryanair have broken those conditions you could get your money back too. Let's put an end to Ryanair ripping people off. I'm happy to share exactly what I did with anyone who wants to know and create a huge group of people who've had the same experiences. If enough of us fight then we could end these rip off charges. Use ceoemail.com for email addresses and quote Breaches: consumer protection of unfair trading regulations 2008 and CRA 2015. Report to CAA and progress through small claims. #ryainair #baggagecharges #handluggage #cabinbag #ryanaircharges #excessluggage

♬ original sound - Don't Call Me Caroline

TikTok 廉價航空

上一則

經典藝術遊樂場Luna Luna 將重現紐約哈德遜廣場

延伸閱讀

2理由不能幫 前空服員：放乘客隨身行李不是工作項目

2理由不能幫 前空服員：放乘客隨身行李不是工作項目
留學生挑戰紐約一日三餐只花20美元 這頓太超值有5食材

留學生挑戰紐約一日三餐只花20美元 這頓太超值有5食材
小孩在洛杉磯飯店房內噴「防熊噴霧」 他退房被收3千美元

小孩在洛杉磯飯店房內噴「防熊噴霧」 他退房被收3千美元
靠投資這三檔ETF 軟體工程師28歲就退休

靠投資這三檔ETF 軟體工程師28歲就退休

熱門新聞

達美（Delta）航空。美聯社

享用機場貴賓室 旅遊專家說她絕不會做的5件事

2024-11-01 12:24
香蕉。Image by Couleur from Pixabay

實測保存香蕉7種方法 廚房這一物最簡單好用

2024-10-30 10:23
好市多（Costco）。歐新社

好市多烘焙區這5商品 甜點族都不想錯過

2024-11-04 08:48
Nissan Altima。路透

「把錢多留在口袋」 車廠老闆：退休族應避開的9款車

2024-10-29 13:25
牛排。Image by Reinhard Thrainer from Pixabay

如何挑選最好的牛排 3位肉販都這麼說

2024-11-01 09:48
麥當勞蛋漢堡。Image by WikimediaImages from Pixabay

麥當勞聰明點餐 營養師：選這7種高蛋白質食物

2024-11-06 11:30

超人氣

更多 >
「美國隊長」爆斷崖式崩壞？高顏值全球愛 現在變阿宅

「美國隊長」爆斷崖式崩壞？高顏值全球愛 現在變阿宅
麥當勞的早餐和薯餅為什麼不全天候供應？前員工解密

麥當勞的早餐和薯餅為什麼不全天候供應？前員工解密
賓州參院席次翻紅 藍45：紅53

賓州參院席次翻紅 藍45：紅53
狂人回歸會如何？川普承諾當選後要做這7件事

狂人回歸會如何？川普承諾當選後要做這7件事
科州男吃麥當勞毒洋蔥漢堡亡 妻自責：我把洋蔥挑出來給他吃

科州男吃麥當勞毒洋蔥漢堡亡 妻自責：我把洋蔥挑出來給他吃