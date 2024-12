學海豹部隊用這姿勢小憩 只睡十分鐘就能恢復精神

Here's a Navy SEAL-inspired hack for a quick energy boost: take a 10-minute power nap with your legs elevated. This position promotes blood flow back to your core, reducing swelling in your legs and triggering relaxation. Studies show that short naps improve alertness and mood without the grogginess of deeper sleep. This trick is ideal for a fast reset when you're low on time, helping you feel refreshed and ready to tackle the rest of your day. #lowenergy #naptime #sleeptips #healthtips #doctoradvice @Braden Wellman