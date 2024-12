泡麵總是軟爛不夠Q？ 4招煮出彈牙麵條

Hack Your Instant Ramen/instant noodles: Al Dente Perfection! Tired of mushy noodles? This trick is a GAME CHANGER! Stop Right There! Before you drown those noodles, unlock the secret to restaurant-worthy texture: The Cold Water Rinse! 1. Boil water like normal. 2. Add noodles, cook for half the recommended time. (Al Dente!) 3. Drain in a colander and RINSE with COLD WATER! (This stops the cooking & keeps them bouncy!) 4. Add fresh boiling water and your favorite broth & flavor packet. BOOM! ** Extra Tip:** Rinsing removes excess impurities, sodium, and palm oil (used for preserving the noodles) for a healthier (ish) bowl! #instantnoodles #ramenhacks #cookinglife #easypeasy #lifehacks #fyp #foryou #zuttoaus