加國罐裝珍奶遭劉思慕斥「文化挪用」 灣區2華女創業找到機會

#stitch with @CBC Gem Hey @Simu Liu, we’re AAPI founders on a mission to redefine milk tea! 🌱 Our journey started when we noticed a lack of representation in the market. We’re dedicated to sustainability, sourcing from family farms in Taiwan and Japan, and uplifting our communities through collaboration with local nonprofits. It’s time to celebrate culture, not appropriate it! Excited to share our story and connect further! 🧋 #simuliu #culturalappropriation #taiwaneseamerican #smallbusinessowner #fyp #culture #asianculture #stitch #milktea #boba #bobamilktea #tea #asianbusiness #womenownedbusiness #xyzcba ^TikTok Caption