橫跨四個州、240英里 二寶爸每天搭火車到曼哈頓上班

Come with me as I commute from Wilmington, DE to Manhattan NYC to work. I commute through 4 states and a total of 240 ish miles round trip. I'm a Paramedic working for a tech company, Muru, that provides an app for Protocol arrogating for providers. Where I work as a "Protocol Architect" we cover the entire New York State EMS system, and parts of the Department of Defense.