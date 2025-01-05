我的頻道

國會山莊附近發現可疑包裹 傳內含煙火

世界新聞網王若馨／即時報導
國會山莊附近發現可疑包裹。(路透資料照)
國會山莊附近發現可疑包裹。(路透資料照)

每日郵報(Daily Mail)5日報導，距華府國會山莊5哩處發現可疑包裹，警方爆裂物處理小組下午2時15分收到通知，目前正封路檢查中。

該可疑包裹位在海斯街(Hayes St.)東北段5000街區。

華府「DC News Now」記者丹尼斯(Ben Dennis)在X上推文表示，警方透露包裹內含有煙火。

警方正在國會山莊周圍加強安保，為明日國會認證2024年總統選舉結果做準備。

2021年1月6日一群民眾闖入國會山莊，企圖阻止確認2020年總統選舉結果的程序。當日前晚在民主共和兩黨全國委員會辦公室外，有一名神秘人物放置了土製炸彈，有關當局至今仍未查獲此人身分及下落。

