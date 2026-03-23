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川普午夜發1句話 最後通牒倒數20小時…暗示美軍將重拳出擊？

紐約驚傳客機與消防車碰撞 網傳有人員死傷 機頭撞爛畫面曝

近期活動

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03月23日（週一）:

瑞典小屋木偶劇院：《小紅帽》

Swedish Cottage Marionette Theatre:

Little Red’s Hood

03/23, 11am - 1pm

Location: Central Park

https://cityparksfoundation.org/

03月24日（週二）:

●重要法律與財務文件（中文線上講座）

Important Legal & Finance Documents

(Online Workshop in Chinese)

03/24, 10am - 12pm

Location: Virtual

https://www.queenslibrary.org/

03月25日（週三）

●紐約兒童計畫：木偶表演

Puppet Show with NYC Kids Project

03/25, 11am - 12pm

Location: Cambria Heights

https://www.queenslibrary.org/

03月26日（週四）

●雪花球手作活動

Craft Snow Globe Activity

03/26, 1:30pm – 3pm

Location: 187-05 Union Turnpike, Flushing

https://www.queenslibrary.org/

03月27日（週五）

●紙板社區模型展

Cardboard Community Model Showcase

03/27, 4pm - 7pm

Location: 131-40 Fowler Ave. Queens

https://www.nycgovparks.org/

03月28日（週六）

●春季健行開幕活動

Spring Kickoff Hike

03/28, 10am - 12pm

Location: Van Cortlandt Park

https://vancortlandt.org/

03月29日（週日）:

●家庭科學：科學的聲音

Family Science: Sounds of Science

03/29, 11am - 12pm

Location: Blood Root Valley

https://sigreenbelt.org/

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