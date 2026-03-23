近期活動
03月23日（週一）:
●瑞典小屋木偶劇院：《小紅帽》
Swedish Cottage Marionette Theatre:
Little Red’s Hood
03/23, 11am - 1pm
Location: Central Park
https://cityparksfoundation.org/
03月24日（週二）:
●重要法律與財務文件（中文線上講座）
Important Legal & Finance Documents
(Online Workshop in Chinese)
03/24, 10am - 12pm
Location: Virtual
https://www.queenslibrary.org/
03月25日（週三）
●紐約兒童計畫：木偶表演
Puppet Show with NYC Kids Project
03/25, 11am - 12pm
Location: Cambria Heights
https://www.queenslibrary.org/
03月26日（週四）
●雪花球手作活動
Craft Snow Globe Activity
03/26, 1:30pm – 3pm
Location: 187-05 Union Turnpike, Flushing
https://www.queenslibrary.org/
03月27日（週五）
●紙板社區模型展
Cardboard Community Model Showcase
03/27, 4pm - 7pm
Location: 131-40 Fowler Ave. Queens
https://www.nycgovparks.org/
03月28日（週六）
●春季健行開幕活動
Spring Kickoff Hike
03/28, 10am - 12pm
Location: Van Cortlandt Park
https://vancortlandt.org/
03月29日（週日）:
●家庭科學：科學的聲音
Family Science: Sounds of Science
03/29, 11am - 12pm
Location: Blood Root Valley
https://sigreenbelt.org/
上一則
紐約驚傳客機與消防車碰撞 網傳有人員死傷 機頭撞爛畫面曝
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