近期活動

紐約訊

1月6日（週一）:

●炭筆繪畫入門

Creative Aging: Simple Steps to Charcoal Drawing

1/6, 2:00pm - 3:30pm

Location：108-19 71 Avenue, Forest Hills

https://www.queenslibrary.org/

1月7日（週二）:

●麻將時光

Scrabble and Mahjong Time

1/7, 1:00pm - 3:00pm

Location：193-20 Horace Harding Expressway, Fresh Meadows

https://www.queenslibrary.org/

1月8日（週三）

●嬰兒背巾使用教育

QPL Baby: Babywearing Education

1/18, 11:00am - 12:00pm

Location：54-22 Skillman Avenue, Woodside

https://www.queenslibrary.org/

1月9日（週四）

●成人繪畫 新年蠟燭畫創作

Adult Painting - New Year Tea Light holder

1/9, 1:30pm - 2:30pm

Location:187-05 Union Turnpike, Flushing

https://www.queenslibrary.org/

1月10日（週五）

●中國畫中級課程

Creative Aging: Chinese Brush Painting Intermediate Level

1/10, 11:00am - 12:30pm

Location:Virtual

https://www.queenslibrary.org/

1月11日（週六）

●急救培訓-含證書

Adult and Pediatric First Aid/CPR/AED Course with Certification

1/11, 2:00pm - 4:30pm

Location:94-11 217 Street, Queens Village

https://www.queenslibrary.org/

1月12日（週日）:

●生活的藝術 (中文講座)

Art of Living Series (III)

1/12, 1:00pm - 3:00pm

Location：41-17 Main Street, Flushing

https://www.queenslibrary.org/

