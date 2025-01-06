近期活動
1月6日（週一）:
●炭筆繪畫入門
Creative Aging: Simple Steps to Charcoal Drawing
1/6, 2:00pm - 3:30pm
Location：108-19 71 Avenue, Forest Hills
https://www.queenslibrary.org/
1月7日（週二）:
●麻將時光
Scrabble and Mahjong Time
1/7, 1:00pm - 3:00pm
Location：193-20 Horace Harding Expressway, Fresh Meadows
1月8日（週三）
●嬰兒背巾使用教育
QPL Baby: Babywearing Education
1/18, 11:00am - 12:00pm
Location：54-22 Skillman Avenue, Woodside
1月9日（週四）
●成人繪畫 新年蠟燭畫創作
Adult Painting - New Year Tea Light holder
1/9, 1:30pm - 2:30pm
Location:187-05 Union Turnpike, Flushing
1月10日（週五）
●中國畫中級課程
Creative Aging: Chinese Brush Painting Intermediate Level
1/10, 11:00am - 12:30pm
Location:Virtual
1月11日（週六）
●急救培訓-含證書
Adult and Pediatric First Aid/CPR/AED Course with Certification
1/11, 2:00pm - 4:30pm
Location:94-11 217 Street, Queens Village
1月12日（週日）:
●生活的藝術 (中文講座)
Art of Living Series (III)
1/12, 1:00pm - 3:00pm
Location：41-17 Main Street, Flushing
