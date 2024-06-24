近期活動
06月24日（週一）:
●Festival of Free Shakespeare in the Park
免費公園莎士比亞節
即日起到9月6日止
Location：Hudson Yards
https://publictheater.org
06月25日（週二）:
●Storytime: Garden Flowers and Animals
06/25 11AM-12:30PM
Location：Greenbelt Nature Center
主辦：Greenbelt Conservancy
https://www.eventbrite.com
06月26日（週三）
●SSE: Soccer Skills and Drills
Youth from ages 8-14 are invited
06/26 4PM–6PM
主辦：Williamsbridge Oval Recreation Center
https://www.nycgovparks.org
06月27日（週四）
●Coloring and Puzzles
All materials will be provided
06/27, 11AM–12PM (線下）
主辦：Woodstock Library
https://www.nypl.org
06月28日 （週五）
●METROPOLITAN OPERA SUMMERSTAGE
06/28, 7–8PM
主辦：SOCRATES SCULPTURE PARK
https://socratessculpturepark.org
06月29日 （週六）
●Skate Day Grab your skates!
06/29, 12PM-4PM
Location：Thomas Jefferson Park/Softball Field #3
https://www.nycgovparks.org
●Summer on the Hudson: Star Gazing
06/29, 8PM-11PM
Location：Pier I in Riverside Park South
主辦：Riverside Park Conservancy
https://aaa.org
