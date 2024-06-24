06月24日（週一）:

●Festival of Free Shakespeare in the Park

免費公園莎士比亞節

即日起到9月6日止

Location：Hudson Yards

https://publictheater.org

06月25日（週二）:

●Storytime: Garden Flowers and Animals

06/25 11AM-12:30PM

Location：Greenbelt Nature Center

主辦：Greenbelt Conservancy

https://www.eventbrite.com

06月26日（週三）

●SSE: Soccer Skills and Drills

Youth from ages 8-14 are invited

06/26 4PM–6PM

主辦：Williamsbridge Oval Recreation Center

https://www.nycgovparks.org

06月27日（週四）

●Coloring and Puzzles

All materials will be provided

06/27, 11AM–12PM (線下）

主辦：Woodstock Library

https://www.nypl.org

06月28日 （週五）

●METROPOLITAN OPERA SUMMERSTAGE

06/28, 7–8PM

主辦：SOCRATES SCULPTURE PARK

https://socratessculpturepark.org

06月29日 （週六）

●Skate Day Grab your skates!

06/29, 12PM-4PM

Location：Thomas Jefferson Park/Softball Field #3

https://www.nycgovparks.org

●Summer on the Hudson: Star Gazing

06/29, 8PM-11PM

Location：Pier I in Riverside Park South

主辦：Riverside Park Conservancy

https://aaa.org