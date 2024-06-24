我的頻道

熱浪來襲 體溫升高7℉就有危險 3症狀恐致命

好市多這款充電寶賣超好 但會引起火災被召回

近期活動

紐約訊

06月24日（週一）:

●Festival of Free Shakespeare in the Park

免費公園莎士比亞節

即日起到9月6日止

Location：Hudson Yards

https://publictheater.org

06月25日（週二）:

●Storytime: Garden Flowers and Animals

06/25 11AM-12:30PM

Location：Greenbelt Nature Center

主辦：Greenbelt Conservancy

https://www.eventbrite.com

06月26日（週三）

●SSE: Soccer Skills and Drills

Youth from ages 8-14 are invited

06/26 4PM–6PM

主辦：Williamsbridge Oval Recreation Center

https://www.nycgovparks.org

06月27日（週四）

●Coloring and Puzzles

All materials will be provided

06/27, 11AM–12PM (線下）

主辦：Woodstock Library

https://www.nypl.org

06月28日 （週五）

●METROPOLITAN OPERA SUMMERSTAGE

06/28, 7–8PM

主辦：SOCRATES SCULPTURE PARK

https://socratessculpturepark.org

06月29日 （週六）

●Skate Day Grab your skates!

06/29, 12PM-4PM

Location：Thomas Jefferson Park/Softball Field #3

https://www.nycgovparks.org

●Summer on the Hudson: Star Gazing

06/29, 8PM-11PM

Location：Pier I in Riverside Park South

主辦：Riverside Park Conservancy

https://aaa.org

法拉盛公園性侵案嫌犯。(擷自YouTube@Eyewitness News ABC7NY)

雜貨店苦候1整天 逮到法拉盛性侵少女的無證客

2024-06-18 14:34
朱立創為三位受害者示威。(記者高雲兒／攝影)

銀行存款遭盜領 華人訴苦：找了律師求償也沒用

2024-06-21 20:05
卡車示意圖，非新聞事件圖。（路透）

紐約黑手黨角頭遭撞「身首異處」 肇事駕駛恐尋求保護

2024-06-23 11:43
在翻覆的車輛殘骸上方，出現幾綑現金及一部手機。(擷自YouTube@ABC7NY)

紐約保時捷離奇車禍…車頂留下大筆現金及手機

2024-06-17 17:02
12歲的巴里今秋將入讀紐約大學。(截取自ABC7YouTube)

長島高中最年輕畢業生 12歲亞裔今秋進紐約大學

2024-06-19 14:54
流行歌手賈斯汀。(美聯社資料照)

賈斯汀在紐約酒駕被捕 3度拒酒測 年輕員警不認識他

2024-06-18 15:36

