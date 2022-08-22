近期活動
近期活動
● Volunteer at 9 Million Reasons / Evangel Food Pantry
食物捐贈、分發-志工活動（線下）
8月23日（週二）上午8點3刻至下午3點半
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/volunteer-at-9-million-reasons-evangel-food-pantry-tickets-127488965929?aff=ebdssbdestsearch
● Smash Bash
巴黎風格街頭慶典（線下）
8月25日（週四）下午5點半至晚上8點
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/smash-bash-tickets-395077697027?utm_source=eventbrite&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=post_publish&utm_content=shortLinkNewEmail
● Flushing Food Tour
法拉盛免費美食觀光（線下）
8月26日（週五）下午2點至下午4點
https://flushingbid.com/flushingfoodtour2022
● Bronx Night Market
布朗克斯夜市-美食 表演 購物（線下）
8月27日（週六）下午1點至下午7點
https://www.thebronxnightmarket.com/rsvp
● Free Historic Walking Tour Through the Flatiron District
熨斗區免費歷史觀光導覽（線下）
8月28日（週日）上午11點
https://flatironnomad.nyc/things-to-do/free-tours/
★如果您的商業活動希望加入上述周活動表，請發email給我們：[email protected]。★
上一則
華埠20年夫妻店遭黑：中餐實惠不等同骯髒
下一則
FB留言