快訊

華爾街日報：習近平可能於9月中旬出訪中亞

值得借學貸嗎？52%大學生薪水不如高中畢業生

近期活動

紐約訊

近期活動

● Volunteer at 9 Million Reasons / Evangel Food Pantry

食物捐贈、分發-志工活動（線下）

8月23日（週二）上午8點3刻至下午3點半

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/volunteer-at-9-million-reasons-evangel-food-pantry-tickets-127488965929?aff=ebdssbdestsearch

● Smash Bash

巴黎風格街頭慶典（線下）

8月25日（週四）下午5點半至晚上8點

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/smash-bash-tickets-395077697027?utm_source=eventbrite&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=post_publish&utm_content=shortLinkNewEmail

● Flushing Food Tour

法拉盛免費美食觀光（線下）

8月26日（週五）下午2點至下午4點

https://flushingbid.com/flushingfoodtour2022

● Bronx Night Market

布朗克斯夜市-美食 表演 購物（線下）

8月27日（週六）下午1點至下午7點

https://www.thebronxnightmarket.com/rsvp

● Free Historic Walking Tour Through the Flatiron District

熨斗區免費歷史觀光導覽（線下）

8月28日（週日）上午11點

https://flatironnomad.nyc/things-to-do/free-tours/

★如果您的商業活動希望加入上述周活動表，請發email給我們：[email protected]。★

教育 SSAT 曼哈頓

視頻中的餃子館是位於茂比利街的「京津有味」餃子館。(TikTok用戶@brettconti視頻截圖)

白人男訪紐約華埠中餐廳 稱餃子餡是老鼠肉惹議

2022-08-20 13:54
孫同學被石頭砸中腦後部。(孫同學提供)

專挑中國留學生？澤西市攻擊連6案 手法逐次升級

2022-08-19 12:06
店主甄振培(左)和譚艷娟在餃子館的開放廚房內。(記者張晨／攝影)

華埠20年夫妻店遭黑：中餐實惠不等同骯髒

2022-08-21 07:45
提燈蟲入侵紐約，恐對農業、觀光等行業帶來重創。(美聯社)

蟲蟲危機 提燈蟲入侵紐約 恐重創觀光、農業

2022-08-15 07:17
電單車鋰電池充電、保管不當，曾多次於紐約華社引發嚴重火警。(本報檔案照)

鋰電池火災今年已126起 紐約市府機關擬禁放電單車電池

2022-08-16 07:27
糧食券被盜刷事件時有所聞。圖為紐約市一商店門口「接受糧食券」告示。(Getty Images)

華女糧食券 2小時盜刷一空 損失逾千元

2022-08-15 02:27

