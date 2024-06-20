我的頻道

菲律賓公布衝突影片 中國海警揮舞刀斧威脅 菲方人員遭砍右手拇指

霸主的實力 韓媒：台積電漲價後大客戶也不會跑 三星只能乾瞪眼

中央社／馬尼拉19日綜合外電報導
中國與菲律賓日前在南海戰略性島礁仁愛暗沙附近爆發衝突，馬尼拉最新公布的戲劇性影片顯示，中國海警人員對菲律賓海軍船隻揮舞刀斧和其他武器。（取材自X）
中國與菲律賓日前在南海戰略性島礁仁愛暗沙附近爆發衝突，馬尼拉最新公布的戲劇性影片顯示，中國海警人員對菲律賓海軍船隻揮舞刀斧和其他武器。（取材自X）

中國與菲律賓日前在南海戰略性島礁仁愛暗沙附近爆發衝突，馬尼拉最新公布的戲劇性影片顯示，中國海警人員對菲律賓海軍船隻揮舞刀斧和其他武器。

2艘菲律賓海軍充氣船17日前往仁愛暗沙（Second Thomas Shoal）執行補給任務時，遭到中國海警乘超過8艘汽艇一再衝撞，甚至登船奪走槍枝、導航設備和其他補給品。數名菲國海軍人員因此受傷，其中1人失去右手拇指。

法新社報導，在菲律賓軍方今晚公布的衝突最新影片中，可清楚看到一名中國海警站在一艘船的甲板上揮舞著斧頭。

另一段影片顯示，有一名中國海警用棍棒猛力重擊菲律賓充氣船，還有另一人用刀戳刺充氣船。

菲律賓軍方表示，揮舞斧頭的中國海警「威脅要傷害」菲國海軍人員，其他人也「明確威脅要傷害」菲國軍人。

影片說明文字寫道：「暴力衝突期間，中國海警還施放催淚瓦斯加劇混亂，同時持續鳴響警報以進一步干擾通訊。」

菲律賓海軍人員在影片中穿戴褐色迷彩服、頭盔和背心，沒有攜帶武器。

菲律賓釋出的衝突影片，與中國官方媒體今天公布的照片形成強烈對比，中方照片並未顯示中國海警有揮舞武器。

北京堅稱中國海警在衝突期間表現「專業克制」，並稱沒有對菲方人員「直接採取措施」。

專家：中「切香腸」策略 要把菲逐出南海

專家：中「切香腸」策略 要把菲逐出南海
布林肯與菲外長通話 再批中國南海登船檢查破壞區域和平穩定

布林肯與菲外長通話 再批中國南海登船檢查破壞區域和平穩定
路透：菲律賓施展透明外交 限制中國將南海衝突升級

路透：菲律賓施展透明外交 限制中國將南海衝突升級
中菲南海爭端再起 中發布登船臨檢菲運補船畫面

中菲南海爭端再起 中發布登船臨檢菲運補船畫面

