菲律賓公布衝突影片 中國海警揮舞刀斧威脅 菲方人員遭砍右手拇指

中國與菲律賓日前在南海戰略性島礁仁愛暗沙附近爆發衝突，馬尼拉最新公布的戲劇性影片顯示，中國海警人員對菲律賓海軍船隻揮舞刀斧和其他武器。（取材自X）

中國與菲律賓日前在南海戰略性島礁仁愛暗沙附近爆發衝突，馬尼拉最新公布的戲劇性影片顯示，中國海警人員對菲律賓海軍船隻揮舞刀斧和其他武器。

2艘菲律賓海軍充氣船17日前往仁愛暗沙（Second Thomas Shoal）執行補給任務時，遭到中國海警乘超過8艘汽艇一再衝撞，甚至登船奪走槍枝、導航設備和其他補給品。數名菲國海軍人員因此受傷，其中1人失去右手拇指。

法新社報導，在菲律賓軍方今晚公布的衝突最新影片中，可清楚看到一名中國海警站在一艘船的甲板上揮舞著斧頭。

另一段影片顯示，有一名中國海警用棍棒猛力重擊菲律賓充氣船，還有另一人用刀戳刺充氣船。

The CCG launched a brutal assault on the AFP personnel aboard an AFP Rigid Hull Inflatable Boat (RHIB), aggressively ramming it and brandishing bladed and pointed weapons, explicitly threatening to harm AFP troops. pic.twitter.com/LuFgLE3WJj — Armed Forces of the Philippines (@TeamAFP) June 19, 2024

The CCG swarmed AFP's Rigid Hull Inflatable Boats (RHIBs) already moored alongside BRP Sierra Madre (LS57), escalating their aggression by wielding pointed weapons and explicitly threatening to harm Filipino troops. pic.twitter.com/huEPCBXPah — Armed Forces of the Philippines (@TeamAFP) June 19, 2024

菲律賓軍方表示，揮舞斧頭的中國海警「威脅要傷害」菲國海軍人員，其他人也「明確威脅要傷害」菲國軍人。

影片說明文字寫道：「暴力衝突期間，中國海警還施放催淚瓦斯加劇混亂，同時持續鳴響警報以進一步干擾通訊。」

菲律賓海軍人員在影片中穿戴褐色迷彩服、頭盔和背心，沒有攜帶武器。

菲律賓釋出的衝突影片，與中國官方媒體今天公布的照片形成強烈對比，中方照片並未顯示中國海警有揮舞武器。

北京堅稱中國海警在衝突期間表現「專業克制」，並稱沒有對菲方人員「直接採取措施」。