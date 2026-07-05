建國250周年／認識篇／一起來讀《獨立宣言》

大陸會議，1776年7月4日。 美利堅合眾國13個州一致通過的《獨立宣言》。

隨著世間事務的發展，當一個民族必須解除其和另一個民族之間的政治聯繫，並取得自然法則和上帝所賦予的、在舉世列國中獨立與平等的地位時，他們出於對人類輿論的尊重，必須宣示驅使他們獨立的原因。

我們認為下列真理不言而喻 : 人人生而平等，造物者賦予其若干不可剝奪的權利，包括生命權、自由權和追求幸福的權利；世間政府是為保障這些權利而建的，政府的正當權力來自於被治理者的認可；當任何政府形式危及這些目標時，人民就有權予以改變或廢除，並基於最有可能給他們帶來安全與幸福的原則和權力分配形式建立新政府。的確，從慎重考慮，不應當由於輕微和短暫的原因而改變成立多年的政府。過去的一切經驗也都說明，任何苦難，只要尚能忍受，人類都寧願容忍，而無意廢除他們久已習慣了的政府來恢復自身的權益。但是，當政府一貫濫用職權、強取豪奪，一成不變地追逐這一目標，足以證明它旨在把人民置於絕對專制統治之下時，那麼，人民就有權利，也有義務推翻這個政府，並為他們未來的安全建立新的保障 這就是這些殖民地過去逆來順受的情況，也是它們現在不得不改變以前政府制度的原因。當今大不列顛國王的歷史，是一再損人利己和強取豪奪的歷史，所有這些暴行的直接目的，就是想在這些邦建立一種絕對的暴政。為了證明所言屬實，現把下列事實公正地向世界宣布。

助你看懂： 《獨立宣言》的中後段，每段都以「He has...」（他……）開頭，指的是當時的英國國王喬治三世，宣言列舉長長一串英對殖民地人民的種種不公與暴政，以此來向全世界宣告必須獨立的正當理由。

他拒絕批准對公眾利益最有益、最必要的法律。

他禁止他的總督們批准急需和至關重要的法律，要不就把這些法律擱置起來暫等待他的同意；一旦這些法律被擱置起來，他就完全置之不理。

他拒絕批准允許將廣大地區供民眾墾殖的其他法律，除非那些人民情願放棄自己在立法機關中的代表權；但這種權利對他們有無法估量的價值，只有暴君才畏懼這種權利。

他把各地立法機構召集到既不方便、也不舒適且遠離公文檔案保存地的地方去開會，其唯一的目的是使他們疲於奔命，順從他的意旨。

他一再解散各殖民地的議會，因為它們堅定果敢地反對他侵犯人民的各項權利。

他在解散各殖民地議會後，他又長時間拒絕另選新議會。但立法權是無法被取消的，因此這項權力已經回到廣大人民手中並由他們來行使；其時各邦仍然險象環生，外有侵略之患，內有動亂之憂。

他竭力抑制各殖民地增加人口，為此，他阻撓《外國人歸化法律》的通過，拒絕批准其他鼓勵外國人移居各邦的法律，並提高分配新土地的條件。

他拒絕批准建立司法權力的法律，藉以阻撓司法公正。

他控制了法官的任期、薪金數額和支付，從而讓法官完全從屬於他個人的意志。

他建立多種新的衙門，派遣蝗蟲般多的官員，騷擾我們人民，並蠶食民脂民膏。

他在和平時期，未經我們立法機關的同意，他就在我們中間駐紮常備軍。他使軍隊獨立於民政權力之外，並凌駕於民政權力之上。

他同一些人勾結，把我們置於一種與我們的體制格格不入、且不為我們的法律認可的管轄之下；他還批准這些人炮製的假冒法案，來達到下述目的：

在我們這裡駐紮大批武裝部隊；

用假審訊來包庇他們，使那些殺害我們各邦居民的謀殺者逍遙法外；

切斷我們同世界各地的貿易；

未經我們同意便向我們強行徵稅；

在許多案件中剝奪我們享有陪審團的權益；

編造罪名把我們遞解到海外去受審。

在一個鄰近地區廢除英國法律的自由制度，在那裡建立專橫政府，並擴大它的疆界，企圖使之迅即成為一個樣板和得心應手的工具，以便向這裡的各殖民地推行同樣的專制統治；

取消我們的特許狀，廢除我們最寶貴的法律，並且從根本上改變了我們的政府形式；

中止我們自己的立法機構，宣稱他們自己在任何情況下都有權為我們立法。

他宣布我們已不在他的保護之下，並向我們開戰，從而放棄了這裡的政權。

他在我們的海域大肆掠奪，蹂躪我們的海岸，焚燒我們的市鎮，殘害我們人民的生命。

他此時正在運送大批外國傭兵來完成屠殺、破壞和肆虐的勾當，這種勾當早就開始，其殘酷卑劣甚至在最野蠻的時代也難出其右。他完全不配做一個文明國家的元首。

他強迫在公海被他俘虜的我們公民同胞充軍，反對自己的國家，成為殘殺自己朋友和親人的劊子手，或是死於自己朋友和親人的手下。

他在我們中間煽動內亂，並且竭力挑唆那些殘酷無情的印第安人來殺掠我們邊疆的居民。眾所周知，印第安人的作戰方式是不分男女老幼，一律格殺勿論。

在這些壓迫的每一階段中，我們都曾用最謙卑的言辭請求救濟，但我們一再的請求所得到的答覆卻是一再的傷害。這樣，一個君主，在其品行格已打上了可以看作是暴君行為的烙印時，便不配做自由人民的統治者。

我們不是沒有顧念我們英國的弟兄。我們一再警告過他們，他們的立法機關企圖把無理的管轄權橫加到我們的頭上。我們也提醒過他們，我們移民並定居來這裡的狀況。我們曾經呼喚他們天生的正義感和俠肝義膽，我們懇切陳詞，請他們念在同文同種的份上，棄絕這些必然會破壞我們彼此關係和往來的無理掠奪。對於這種來自正義和基於血緣的呼聲，他們卻也同樣置若罔聞。迫不得已，我們不得不宣布和他們分離。我們會以對待其他民族一樣的態度對待他們：戰時是仇敵，平時是朋友。

因此，我們，集合在大陸會議下的美利堅聯合邦的代表，為我們各項正當意圖，籲請全世界最崇高的正義：以各殖民地善良人民的名義並經他們授權，我們極為莊嚴地宣布，這些聯合殖民地從此成為、而且是名正言順地成為自由和獨立的國家；它們解除效忠英國王室的一切義務，它們和大不列顛國家之間的一切政治關係從此全部斷絕，而且必須斷絕；作為自由獨立的國家，它們完全有權宣戰、締和、結盟、通商和採取獨立國家理應採取和處理的一切行動和事宜。為了強化這篇宣言，我們懷著深信神明保佑的信念，謹以我們的生命、財富和神聖的榮譽，相互保證，共同宣誓。(國務院中文譯本)

助你看懂： 《獨立宣言》簽署時，所有代表被一一點名、輪流上前簽字。每人都明白，簽下這份文件可能等於簽下了自己的死刑令。

In Congress, July 4, 1776

The unanimous Declaration of the thirteen united States of America, When in the Course of human events, it becomes necessary for one people to dissolve the political bands which have connected them with another, and to assume among the powers of the earth, the separate and equal station to which the Laws of Nature and of Nature's God entitle them, a decent respect to the opinions of mankind requires that they should declare the causes which impel them to the separation.

We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.--That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed, --That whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government, laying its foundation on such principles and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to effect their Safety and Happiness. Prudence, indeed, will dictate that Governments long established should not be changed for light and transient causes; and accordingly all experience hath shewn, that mankind are more disposed to suffer, while evils are sufferable, than to right themselves by abolishing the forms to which they are accustomed. But when a long train of abuses and usurpations, pursuing invariably the same Object evinces a design to reduce them under absolute Despotism, it is their right, it is their duty, to throw off such Government, and to provide new Guards for their future security.--Such has been the patient sufferance of these Colonies; and such is now the necessity which constrains them to alter their former Systems of Government. The history of the present King of Great Britain is a history of repeated injuries and usurpations, all having in direct object the establishment of an absolute Tyranny over these States. To prove this, let Facts be submitted to a candid world.

He has refused his Assent to Laws, the most wholesome and necessary for the public good.

He has forbidden his Governors to pass Laws of immediate and pressing importance, unless suspended in their operation till his Assent should be obtained; and when so suspended, he has utterly neglected to attend to them.

He has refused to pass other Laws for the accommodation of large districts of people, unless those people would relinquish the right of Representation in the Legislature, a right inestimable to them and formidable to tyrants only.

He has called together legislative bodies at places unusual, uncomfortable, and distant from the depository of their public Records, for the sole purpose of fatiguing them into compliance with his measures.

He has dissolved Representative Houses repeatedly, for opposing with manly firmness his invasions on the rights of the people.

He has refused for a long time, after such dissolutions, to cause others to be elected; whereby the Legislative powers, incapable of Annihilation, have returned to the People at large for their exercise; the State remaining in the mean time exposed to all the dangers of invasion from without, and convulsions within.

He has endeavoured to prevent the population of these States; for that purpose obstructing the Laws for Naturalization of Foreigners; refusing to pass others to encourage their migrations hither, and raising the conditions of new Appropriations of Lands.

He has obstructed the Administration of Justice, by refusing his Assent to Laws for establishing Judiciary powers.

He has made Judges dependent on his Will alone, for the tenure of their offices, and the amount and payment of their salaries.

He has erected a multitude of New Offices, and sent hither swarms of Officers to harrass our people, and eat out their substance.

He has kept among us, in times of peace, Standing Armies without the Consent of our legislatures.

He has affected to render the Military independent of and superior to the Civil power.

He has combined with others to subject us to a jurisdiction foreign to our constitution, and unacknowledged by our laws; giving his Assent to their Acts of pretended Legislation:

For Quartering large bodies of armed troops among us:

For protecting them, by a mock Trial, from punishment for any Murders which they should commit on the Inhabitants of these States:

For cutting off our Trade with all parts of the world:

For imposing Taxes on us without our Consent:

For depriving us in many cases, of the benefits of Trial by Jury:

For transporting us beyond Seas to be tried for pretended offences:

For abolishing the free System of English Laws in a neighbouring Province, establishing therein an Arbitrary government, and enlarging its Boundaries so as to render it at once an example and fit instrument for introducing the same absolute rule into these Colonies:

For taking away our Charters, abolishing our most valuable Laws, and altering fundamentally the Forms of our Governments:

For suspending our own Legislatures, and declaring themselves invested with power to legislate for us in all cases whatsoever.

He has abdicated Government here, by declaring us out of his Protection and waging War against us.

He has plundered our seas, ravaged our Coasts, burnt our towns, and destroyed the lives of our people.

He is at this time transporting large Armies of foreign Mercenaries to compleat the works of death, desolation and tyranny, already begun with circumstances of Cruelty & perfidy scarcely paralleled in the most barbarous ages, and totally unworthy the Head of a civilized nation.

He has constrained our fellow Citizens taken Captive on the high Seas to bear Arms against their Country, to become the executioners of their friends and Brethren, or to fall themselves by their Hands.

He has excited domestic insurrections amongst us, and has endeavoured to bring on the inhabitants of our frontiers, the merciless Indian Savages, whose known rule of warfare, is an undistinguished destruction of all ages, sexes and conditions.

In every stage of these Oppressions We have Petitioned for Redress in the most humble terms: Our repeated Petitions have been answered only by repeated injury. A Prince, whose character is thus marked by every act which may define a Tyrant, is unfit to be the ruler of a free people.

Nor have We been wanting in attentions to our Brittish brethren. We have warned them from time to time of attempts by their legislature to extend an unwarrantable jurisdiction over us. We have reminded them of the circumstances of our emigration and settlement here. We have appealed to their native justice and magnanimity, and we have conjured them by the ties of our common kindred to disavow these usurpations, which, would inevitably interrupt our connections and correspondence. They too have been deaf to the voice of justice and of consanguinity. We must, therefore, acquiesce in the necessity, which denounces our Separation, and hold them, as we hold the rest of mankind, Enemies in War, in Peace Friends.

We, therefore, the Representatives of the united States of America, in General Congress, Assembled, appealing to the Supreme Judge of the world for the rectitude of our intentions, do, in the Name, and by Authority of the good People of these Colonies, solemnly publish and declare, That these United Colonies are, and of Right ought to be Free and Independent States; that they are Absolved from all Allegiance to the British Crown, and that all political connection between them and the State of Great Britain, is and ought to be totally dissolved; and that as Free and Independent States, they have full Power to levy War, conclude Peace, contract Alliances, establish Commerce, and to do all other Acts and Things which Independent States may of right do. And for the support of this Declaration, with a firm reliance on the protection of divine Providence, we mutually pledge to each other our Lives, our Fortunes and our sacred Honor.