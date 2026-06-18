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SpaceX募資860億美元還不夠？傳最快下周再發200億公司債

時報廣場突爆槍聲 1人被捕 無人受傷

世界盃第2輪╱戴維斯獨中兩元+對手烏龍球 加拿大5:0領先卡達

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加拿大球員戴維斯慶祝踢入第2球。(路透)
加拿大球員戴維斯慶祝踢入第2球。(路透)

美東時間7:50PM

第64分鐘，加拿大球員內森薩利巴（Nathan-Dylan Saliba）又踢進一球，加拿大取得4球領先。第75分鐘，又因卡達球員穆罕默德馬奈（Mohamed Manai）的烏龍球，加拿大取得5球領先。

美東時間7:19PM

在第54分鐘，卡達球員馬迪博(Assim Madibo)惡劣犯規導致加拿大科內(Ismaël Koné)小腿嚴重變形，裁判經VAR提示後直接出示紅牌驅逐出場。該隊已第二位拿到紅牌。

▲ 影片來源：X＠FOXSoccer（若有侵犯著作者權益，請連絡刪除。）This image(video) is used for news reporting purposes, please contact us for removal if there is a copyright issue.

美東時間6:51PM

第33分鐘，加拿大布坎南(Tajon Buchanan)單刀殺入禁區遭卡達霍馬姆(Homam Ahmed)絆倒，裁判經VAR提示後改判霍馬姆紅牌。戴維斯在第47分鐘又踢進一球。加拿大取得3球領先。

▲ 影片來源：X＠FOXSoccer（若有侵犯著作者權益，請連絡刪除。）This image(video) is used for news reporting purposes, please contact us for removal if there is a copyright issue.

美東時間6:41PM

18日舉行的世界盃第二輪分組賽中，加拿大的拉林(Cyle Larin)在第16分鐘時率先踢入第1球。第29分鐘，戴維斯(Jonathan David)凌空抽射破門。加拿大2比0領先卡達。

▲ 影片來源：X＠FOXSoccer（若有侵犯著作者權益，請連絡刪除。）This image(video) is used for news reporting purposes, please contact us for removal if there is a copyright issue.

▲ 影片來源：X＠FOXSoccer（若有侵犯著作者權益，請連絡刪除。）This image(video) is used for news reporting purposes, please contact us for removal if there is a copyright issue.

加拿大的拉林(Cyle Larin，右)在第16分鐘時率先踢入第1球。路透
加拿大的拉林(Cyle Larin，右)在第16分鐘時率先踢入第1球。路透

加拿大 世界盃

上一則

世界盃第2輪╱瑞士4:1大勝波赫 積分4分暫居分組第1

延伸閱讀

世界盃╱加拿大1:1逼平波赫 搶下歷史性第1分

世界盃╱加拿大1:1逼平波赫 搶下歷史性第1分
世界盃／替補建功助加拿大奪歷史第一積分 拉林：需要我時就挺身而出

世界盃／替補建功助加拿大奪歷史第一積分 拉林：需要我時就挺身而出
世界盃揭幕戰 慘烈3紅…墨西哥2:0輕取南非

世界盃揭幕戰 慘烈3紅…墨西哥2:0輕取南非
世界盃／卡達「神門」5次撲救 爆冷1︰1踢平瑞士

世界盃／卡達「神門」5次撲救 爆冷1︰1踢平瑞士

熱門新聞

想在美國免費收看世界盃賽事有許多管道。圖為佛州邁阿密濱海公園舉行的FIFA球迷嘉年華。(歐新社)

在美國如何免費收看2026世界盃？方式一次看

2026-06-11 14:54
墨西哥城阿茲特克球場，墨西哥球員基尼奧內斯攻破南非門將威廉斯把守的球門，打入墨西哥隊首個進球。 （路透）

世界盃揭幕戰 慘烈3紅…墨西哥2:0輕取南非

2026-06-11 17:37
梅西神級表現幫助阿根廷終場以3：0輕取阿爾及利亞，跨出衛冕第一步。(路透)

世界盃／梅西「帽子戲法」登歷史進球王 阿根廷3：0取勝跨衛冕第一步

2026-06-16 23:13
Lisa在世界盃開幕式演出相當精采。（美聯社）

世界盃／Lisa開幕表演遭被罵低俗？粉絲怒指假評帶風向

2026-06-13 11:00
紐西蘭隊邊鋒賈斯特15日踢進兩球。(路透)

世界盃／媽媽來自中國 紐西蘭前鋒梅開二度寫紀錄

2026-06-15 23:50
球星布朗森（Jalen Brunson）。（美聯社）

布朗森背後的她…從高中同學到NBA總決賽 見證他成為巨星

2026-06-16 14:50

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