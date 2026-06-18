世界盃第2輪╱戴維斯獨中兩元+對手烏龍球 加拿大5:0領先卡達

加拿大球員戴維斯慶祝踢入第2球。(路透)

美東時間7:50PM

第64分鐘，加拿大 球員內森薩利巴（Nathan-Dylan Saliba）又踢進一球，加拿大取得4球領先。第75分鐘，又因卡達球員穆罕默德馬奈（Mohamed Manai）的烏龍球，加拿大取得5球領先。

美東時間7:19PM

在第54分鐘，卡達球員馬迪博(Assim Madibo)惡劣犯規導致加拿大科內(Ismaël Koné)小腿嚴重變形，裁判經VAR提示後直接出示紅牌驅逐出場。該隊已第二位拿到紅牌。

Ismaël Koné waves to the crowd in Vancouver after being carted off with an apparent leg injury pic.twitter.com/Zq42zMZx7z — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 18, 2026

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美東時間6:51PM

第33分鐘，加拿大布坎南(Tajon Buchanan)單刀殺入禁區遭卡達霍馬姆(Homam Ahmed)絆倒，裁判經VAR提示後改判霍馬姆紅牌。戴維斯在第47分鐘又踢進一球。加拿大取得3球領先。

It's a brace for Jonathan David 🇨🇦



Canada are beginning to run away with it in the first half! pic.twitter.com/0vxBJynE8S — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 18, 2026

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美東時間6:41PM

18日舉行的世界盃 第二輪分組賽中，加拿大的拉林(Cyle Larin)在第16分鐘時率先踢入第1球。第29分鐘，戴維斯(Jonathan David)凌空抽射破門。加拿大2比0領先卡達。

HOW ABOUT THAT FOR A FINISH



Jonathan David scores a beautiful volley to double Canada's lead 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/9g5OJnW2TF — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 18, 2026

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Cyle Larin pounced on the rebound to put Canada up 1-0 on Qatar 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/4rlKj4TkBC — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 18, 2026

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