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世界盃／隊史首度連勝晉級32強 美國主帥：想奪冠需要整個團隊

M&M巧克力豆無人工色素版 兩色消失了

世界盃第2輪╱南非靠12碼罰球 1:1戰平捷克

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第83分鐘，南非藉由Teboho Mokoena一記12碼罰球破網，將比分扳平。...
第83分鐘，南非藉由Teboho Mokoena一記12碼罰球破網，將比分扳平。(歐新社)

美東時間1:48PM更新

第83分鐘，南非藉由Teboho Mokoena一記12碼罰球破網，將比分扳平。

▲ 影片來源：X＠FOXSoccer（若有侵犯著作者權益，請連絡刪除。）This image(video) is used for news reporting purposes, please contact us for removal if there is a copyright issue.

美東時間12:20PM

第83分鐘，南非藉由一記12碼罰球破網，將比分扳平。美加墨世界盃分組賽第二輪開打，捷克18日對陣南非。

捷克中場薩迪萊克（Michal Sadílek）展現神速攻勢，開賽僅6分鐘便破門得分，幫助捷克取得1比0領先。

▲ 影片來源：X＠FOXSoccer（若有侵犯著作者權益，請連絡刪除。）This image(video) is used for news reporting purposes, please contact us for removal if there is a copyright issue.

捷克中場薩迪萊克破門得分。（路透）
捷克中場薩迪萊克破門得分。（路透）

南非 世界盃

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18日看點／東道主擁地利 墨對韓有6成贏率、加國或拿首勝

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熱門新聞

想在美國免費收看世界盃賽事有許多管道。圖為佛州邁阿密濱海公園舉行的FIFA球迷嘉年華。(歐新社)

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2026-06-11 14:54
梅西神級表現幫助阿根廷終場以3：0輕取阿爾及利亞，跨出衛冕第一步。(路透)

世界盃／梅西「帽子戲法」登歷史進球王 阿根廷3：0取勝跨衛冕第一步

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2026-06-15 23:50
球星布朗森（Jalen Brunson）。（美聯社）

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世界盃／南韓門將致命失誤 墨西哥1：0收二連勝晉32強

2026-06-18 23:20

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