世界盃第2輪╱南非靠12碼罰球 1:1戰平捷克
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美東時間1:48PM更新
第83分鐘，南非藉由Teboho Mokoena一記12碼罰球破網，將比分扳平。
▲ 影片來源：X＠FOXSoccer（若有侵犯著作者權益，請連絡刪除。）This image(video) is used for news reporting purposes, please contact us for removal if there is a copyright issue.
GOAL SOUTH AFRICA 🇿🇦— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 18, 2026
They convert the penalty in the 83rd minute to level it pic.twitter.com/108sUiakug
美東時間12:20PM
第83分鐘，南非藉由一記12碼罰球破網，將比分扳平。美加墨世界盃分組賽第二輪開打，捷克18日對陣南非。
捷克中場薩迪萊克（Michal Sadílek）展現神速攻勢，開賽僅6分鐘便破門得分，幫助捷克取得1比0領先。
▲ 影片來源：X＠FOXSoccer（若有侵犯著作者權益，請連絡刪除。）This image(video) is used for news reporting purposes, please contact us for removal if there is a copyright issue.
A well-worked team goal from Czechia to put them in front first 🇨🇿 pic.twitter.com/6PNtVonQAn— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 18, 2026
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