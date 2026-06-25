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最高法院裁定：川普政府有權拒絕美墨邊境庇護

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波蘭中西部火車相撞 2人受傷

中央社華沙25日綜合外電報導
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一名消防隊發言人今天表示，有兩列客運火車在波蘭中西部的比亞沃希利維耶村（Bialosliwie）附近相撞。

根據TVP波茲南（TVP Poznan）網站，這起事故造成兩人受傷。

消防隊發言人透過電話告訴路透：「事故涉及一列從柯羅布茲（Kolobrzeg）開往華沙東站（Warsaw East Station）的火車，以及一列從皮瓦（Pila）前往布倫堡（Bydgoszcz）的火車。」

「事故發生於下午6時4分左右，地點在比亞沃希利維耶…我知道兩列火車上大概有200人。」

社群媒體上的影像顯示，民眾站在鐵道及出軌的車廂旁。

▲ 影片來源：X＠Newsforce（若有侵犯著作者權益，請連絡刪除。）This image(video) is used for news reporting purposes, please contact us for removal if there is a copyright issue.

社群媒體 波蘭

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