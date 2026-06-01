近期活動
06月01日（週一）:
●水彩社
Watercolor Club
06/01，10:30am-12:30pm
Location: 79-50 Bell Boulevard, Hollis Hills
https://www.queenslibrary.org/
06月02日（週二）:
●針織社
Knitting Club
06/02,1:00pm-3:00pm
Location: 151-10 14 Road, Whitestone
https://www.queenslibrary.org/
06月03日（週三）
●說故事＋面部彩繪
Storytime Facepainting with Party Colors
06/03， 11:00am-1:00pm
Location:134-26 225 Street, Laurelton
https://www.queenslibrary.org/
06月04日（週四）
●探索氣球的歷史
The History of Balloons
06/04, 1:00pm-2:00pm
Location:196-36 Northern Boulevard
https://www.queenslibrary.org/
06月05日（週五）
●動物大集合
Animals Alive! with Alley Pond Environmental Center
06/05, 11:00am-12:00pm
Location:196-36 Northern Boulevard
https://www.queenslibrary.org/
06月06日（週六）
●拼拼湊湊做作品
Sewing Saturdays: Piecing it Together”
06/06,10:15am-11:30am
Registration in-person or by phone
Location:249-01 Northern Boulevard, Little Neck
https://www.queenslibrary.org/
06月07日（週日）:
●週日音樂會
Sunday Concerts at Central presents Sammulous & His Band
06/07,3:00pm-4:00pm
Location:89-11 Merrick Boulevard, Jamaica
https://www.queenslibrary.org/
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