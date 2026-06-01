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南韓SK海力士清州廠有毒氣體外洩 3600名員工疏散

歐巴馬總統圖書館6月19日開幕 門票30元歷來最貴

近期活動

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06月01日（週一）:

●水彩社

Watercolor Club

06/01，10:30am-12:30pm

Location: 79-50 Bell Boulevard, Hollis Hills

https://www.queenslibrary.org/

06月02日（週二）:

●針織社

Knitting Club

06/02,1:00pm-3:00pm

Location: 151-10 14 Road, Whitestone

https://www.queenslibrary.org/

06月03日（週三）

●說故事＋面部彩繪

Storytime Facepainting with Party Colors

06/03， 11:00am-1:00pm

Location:134-26 225 Street, Laurelton

https://www.queenslibrary.org/

06月04日（週四）

●探索氣球的歷史

The History of Balloons

06/04, 1:00pm-2:00pm

Location:196-36 Northern Boulevard

https://www.queenslibrary.org/

06月05日（週五）

●動物大集合

Animals Alive! with Alley Pond Environmental Center

06/05, 11:00am-12:00pm

Location:196-36 Northern Boulevard

https://www.queenslibrary.org/

06月06日（週六）

●拼拼湊湊做作品

Sewing Saturdays: Piecing it Together”

06/06,10:15am-11:30am

Registration in-person or by phone

Location:249-01 Northern Boulevard, Little Neck

https://www.queenslibrary.org/

06月07日（週日）:

●週日音樂會

Sunday Concerts at Central presents Sammulous & His Band

06/07,3:00pm-4:00pm

Location:89-11 Merrick Boulevard, Jamaica

https://www.queenslibrary.org/

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