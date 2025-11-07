葛萊美獎入圍名單公布 肯卓拉瑪最風光 「Golden」角逐年度歌曲
葛萊美獎（Grammys）7日公布2026年入圍名單，饒舌歌手肯卓拉瑪（Kendrick Lamar）入圍9個獎項成最大贏家，流行天后「女神卡卡」（Lady Gaga）則入圍7個獎項，流行歌手莎賓娜．卡本特（Sabrina Carpenter）和預定在明年超級盃（Super Bowl）演出的饒舌歌手「壞痞兔」（Bad Bunny）也入圍多個獎項。頒獎典禮將在2026年2月1日在洛杉磯「Crypto.com Arena」舉行。
走紅全球的韓國流行音樂（KPop）也有多首入圍，例如ROSÉ和火星人布魯諾（Bruno Mars）合作的洗腦神曲「APT.」，入圍年度製作獎和年度歌曲獎；動畫片「KPop獵魔女團」（KPop Demon Hunters）中的歌曲「Golden」也入圍年度歌曲。韓美合作的女團「KATSEYE」則入圍最佳新人獎。
至於流行樂天后泰勒絲（Taylor Swift）在這次第68屆的葛萊美獎沒有入圍任何一個獎項，原因很簡單，因為主辦規定歌曲必須在去年8月31日至今年8月30日之間出版，才具入圍資格。泰勒絲最新專輯「星夢人生」（The Life of a Showgirl）則於今年10月3日才推出，只能角逐下一屆。
以下是主要獎項入圍名單：
年度製作 Record of the Year（頒獎給演唱者與製作團隊）
DtMF — 壞痞兔
Manchild — 莎賓娜．卡本特
Anxiety — 多琪（Doechii）
WILDFLOWER — 怪奇比莉（Billie Eilish）
Abracadabra — 女神卡卡
luther — 肯卓拉瑪與希薩（SZA）
The Subway — Chappell Roan
APT. — ROSÉ、火星人布魯諾
年度專輯 Album of the Year
DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS — 壞痞兔
SWAG — 小賈斯汀（Justin Bieber）
Man's Best Friend — 莎賓娜．卡本特
Let God Sort Em Out — Clipse（Pusha T & Malice） ft. 菲董（Pharrell Williams）
MAYHEM — 女神卡卡
GNX — 肯卓拉瑪
MUTT — Leon Thomas
CHROMAKOPIA — Tyler, The Creator
年度歌曲 Song of the Year（頒獎給詞曲作者）
Abracadabra
Anxiety
APT.
DtMF
Golden（KPop獵魔女團）
luther
Manchild
WILDFLOWER
最佳新人 Best New Artist
Olivia Dean
KATSEYE
The Marías
Addison Rae
sombr
Leon Thomas
Alex Warren
Lola Young
最佳流行獨唱 Pop Solo Performance
小賈斯汀 — DAISIES
莎賓娜．卡本特 — Manchild
女神卡卡 — Disease
Chappell Roan — The Subway
Lola Young — Messy
最佳流行重唱 / 團體 Pop Duo/Group Performance
Cynthia Erivo、亞莉安娜（Ariana Grande） — Defying Gravity
HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, REI AMI — Golden
KATSEYE — Gabriela
ROSÉ、火星人布魯諾 — APT.
希薩、肯卓拉瑪 — 30 For 30
最佳流行演唱專輯 Pop Vocal Album
SWAG —小賈斯汀
Man's Best Friend — 莎賓娜．卡本特
Something Beautiful — 麥莉（Miley Cyrus）
MAYHEM — 女神卡卡
I've Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 2) — Teddy Swims
最佳搖滾歌曲 Best Rock Song
As Alive As You Need Me To Be — 九吋釘樂團（Nine Inch Nails）
Caramel — Sleep Token
Glum — Hayley Williams
NEVER ENOUGH — Turnstile
Zombie — 搖滾小丑（YUNGBLUD）
最佳R&B歌曲 Best R&B Song
Folded — Kehlani
Heart Of A Woman — Summer Walker
It Depends — 克里斯小子（Chris Brown） & Bryson Tiller
Overqualified — Durand Bernarr
YES IT IS — Leon Thomas
最佳饒舌歌曲 Best Rap Song
Anxiety — 多琪
The Birds Don't Sing — Clipse ft. 約翰傳奇（John Legend）
Sticky — Tyler, The Creator ft. GloRilla, Sexyy Red & Lil Wayne
TGIF — GloRilla
tv off — 肯卓拉瑪
上一則
五月天掀回憶殺「派對動物」妙搭變「動物方程式2」主題曲
下一則
FB留言