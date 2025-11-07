我的頻道

快訊

馬斯克「兆元報酬」多驚人？用鈔票能疊到太陽 或還完南韓國債

寒流將從中西部擴散至東部 五大湖區等地迎本季首度降雪

葛萊美獎入圍名單公布 肯卓拉瑪最風光 「Golden」角逐年度歌曲

世界新聞網／輯
饒舌歌手肯卓拉瑪入圍多項2026葛萊美獎項。圖為他2月9日在NFL超級盃演出。(美聯社)
饒舌歌手肯卓拉瑪入圍多項2026葛萊美獎項。圖為他2月9日在NFL超級盃演出。(美聯社)

葛萊美獎（Grammys）7日公布2026年入圍名單，饒舌歌手肯卓拉瑪（Kendrick Lamar）入圍9個獎項成最大贏家，流行天后「女神卡卡」（Lady Gaga）則入圍7個獎項，流行歌手莎賓娜．卡本特（Sabrina Carpenter）和預定在明年超級盃（Super Bowl）演出的饒舌歌手「壞痞兔」（Bad Bunny）也入圍多個獎項。頒獎典禮將在2026年2月1日在洛杉磯「Crypto.com Arena」舉行。

走紅全球的韓國流行音樂（KPop）也有多首入圍，例如ROSÉ和火星人布魯諾（Bruno Mars）合作的洗腦神曲「APT.」，入圍年度製作獎和年度歌曲獎；動畫片「KPop獵魔女團」（KPop Demon Hunters）中的歌曲「Golden」也入圍年度歌曲。韓美合作的女團「KATSEYE」則入圍最佳新人獎。

至於流行樂天后泰勒絲（Taylor Swift）在這次第68屆的葛萊美獎沒有入圍任何一個獎項，原因很簡單，因為主辦規定歌曲必須在去年8月31日至今年8月30日之間出版，才具入圍資格。泰勒絲最新專輯「星夢人生」（The Life of a Showgirl）則於今年10月3日才推出，只能角逐下一屆。

Netflix動畫片「KPop獵魔女團」劇照。圖為劇中女團「HUNTR/X」，其...
Netflix動畫片「KPop獵魔女團」劇照。圖為劇中女團「HUNTR/X」，其歌曲「Golden」入圍2026葛萊美年度歌曲獎。(美聯社)

以下是主要獎項入圍名單：

年度製作 Record of the Year（頒獎給演唱者與製作團隊）

DtMF — 壞痞兔

Manchild — 莎賓娜．卡本特

Anxiety — 多琪（Doechii）

WILDFLOWER — 怪奇比莉（Billie Eilish）

Abracadabra — 女神卡卡

luther — 肯卓拉瑪與希薩（SZA）

The Subway — Chappell Roan

APT. — ROSÉ、火星人布魯諾

「女神卡卡」入圍多項2026葛萊美獎項。圖為她2月2日出席2025葛萊美頒獎典禮...
「女神卡卡」入圍多項2026葛萊美獎項。圖為她2月2日出席2025葛萊美頒獎典禮。(路透)

年度專輯 Album of the Year

DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS — 壞痞兔

SWAG — 小賈斯汀（Justin Bieber）

Man's Best Friend — 莎賓娜．卡本特

Let God Sort Em Out — Clipse（Pusha T & Malice） ft. 菲董（Pharrell Williams）

MAYHEM — 女神卡卡

GNX — 肯卓拉瑪

MUTT — Leon Thomas

CHROMAKOPIA — Tyler, The Creator

饒舌歌手「壞痞兔」入圍多項2026葛萊美獎項。圖為他8月26日出席電影首映會。(...
饒舌歌手「壞痞兔」入圍多項2026葛萊美獎項。圖為他8月26日出席電影首映會。(美聯社)

年度歌曲 Song of the Year（頒獎給詞曲作者）

Abracadabra

Anxiety

APT.

DtMF

Golden（KPop獵魔女團）

luther

Manchild

WILDFLOWER

最佳新人 Best New Artist

Olivia Dean

KATSEYE

The Marías

Addison Rae

sombr

Leon Thomas

Alex Warren

Lola Young

美韓合作的女團「KATSEYE」，入圍2026葛萊美最佳新人獎。(美聯社)
美韓合作的女團「KATSEYE」，入圍2026葛萊美最佳新人獎。(美聯社)

最佳流行獨唱 Pop Solo Performance

小賈斯汀 — DAISIES

莎賓娜．卡本特 — Manchild

女神卡卡 — Disease

Chappell Roan — The Subway

Lola Young — Messy

最佳流行重唱 / 團體 Pop Duo/Group Performance

Cynthia Erivo、亞莉安娜（Ariana Grande） — Defying Gravity

HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, REI AMI — Golden

KATSEYE — Gabriela

ROSÉ、火星人布魯諾 — APT.

希薩、肯卓拉瑪 — 30 For 30

最佳流行演唱專輯 Pop Vocal Album

SWAG —小賈斯汀

Man's Best Friend — 莎賓娜．卡本特

Something Beautiful — 麥莉（Miley Cyrus）

MAYHEM — 女神卡卡

I've Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 2) — Teddy Swims

歌手莎賓娜．卡本特入圍多項2026葛萊美獎項。圖為她9月7日出席MTV音樂錄影帶...
歌手莎賓娜．卡本特入圍多項2026葛萊美獎項。圖為她9月7日出席MTV音樂錄影帶大獎。(路透)

最佳搖滾歌曲 Best Rock Song

As Alive As You Need Me To Be — 九吋釘樂團（Nine Inch Nails）

Caramel — Sleep Token

Glum — Hayley Williams

NEVER ENOUGH — Turnstile

Zombie — 搖滾小丑（YUNGBLUD）

最佳R&B歌曲 Best R&B Song

Folded — Kehlani

Heart Of A Woman — Summer Walker

It Depends — 克里斯小子（Chris Brown） & Bryson Tiller

Overqualified — Durand Bernarr

YES IT IS — Leon Thomas

最佳饒舌歌曲 Best Rap Song

Anxiety — 多琪

The Birds Don't Sing — Clipse ft. 約翰傳奇（John Legend）

Sticky — Tyler, The Creator ft. GloRilla, Sexyy Red & Lil Wayne

TGIF — GloRilla

tv off — 肯卓拉瑪

女神卡卡 火星 超級盃

延伸閱讀

導演要求太變態 準影帝入圍金馬一口氣全說了

導演要求太變態 準影帝入圍金馬一口氣全說了
入圍金馬影帝 柯煒林曝罹癌首現身：現在比以前更健康

入圍金馬影帝 柯煒林曝罹癌首現身：現在比以前更健康
重新詮釋錄K歌之王 陳奕迅落淚找回最初的感動

重新詮釋錄K歌之王 陳奕迅落淚找回最初的感動
周末好去處／印度燈節 展現多元文化色彩

周末好去處／印度燈節 展現多元文化色彩

「護理系女神」謝侑芯在大馬猝死，如今傳出諸多疑點。圖／摘自Instagram

護理女神謝侑芯命喪浴缸 黃明志認共度一夜 驚見壯陽藥

2025-11-02 14:07
31歲網紅謝侑芯上月在大馬驟逝。圖／摘自IG

護理女神謝侑芯陳屍浴缸 黃明志驚爆同房 闖浴室做CPR

2025-11-02 08:43
驟逝的謝侑芯被網友封為「護理系女神」。圖／摘自IG

護理女神謝侑芯喪命爆內幕 警懷疑黃明志性交、移動遺體

2025-11-02 09:05
玉澤演日前才到台灣出席活動。（取材自Instagram）

韓星玉澤演宣布結婚 經紀公司證實新娘身分

2025-10-31 23:43
屠穎（中）和周華健（右）交情非常好。圖／摘自小紅書

資深音樂人屠穎驚傳過世 早上還在曬跑步照

2025-11-01 08:51
62歲的音樂人屠穎驟逝。(取材自微博)

黃安震驚「這都可以死」 揭屠穎驟逝內幕

2025-11-02 01:11

好市多黑五早鳥優惠開跑 5商品可先搶購

好市多黑五早鳥優惠開跑 5商品可先搶購
考量公共負擔 領福利難獲綠卡 將退休者嚴審

考量公共負擔 領福利難獲綠卡 將退休者嚴審
美股準備大崩盤？超精準指標揭露未來一年恐跌這麼多

美股準備大崩盤？超精準指標揭露未來一年恐跌這麼多
洗碗精洗眼鏡 少1步反傷鏡片…眼鏡店教正確做法

洗碗精洗眼鏡 少1步反傷鏡片…眼鏡店教正確做法
江西23歲女護給95歲爺輸液 大腿被一隻手「黏膩觸摸」

江西23歲女護給95歲爺輸液 大腿被一隻手「黏膩觸摸」