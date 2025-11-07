葛萊美獎入圍名單公布 肯卓拉瑪最風光 「Golden」角逐年度歌曲

饒舌歌手肯卓拉瑪入圍多項2026葛萊美獎項。圖為他2月9日在NFL超級盃演出。(美聯社)

葛萊美獎（Grammys）7日公布2026年入圍名單，饒舌歌手肯卓拉瑪（Kendrick Lamar）入圍9個獎項成最大贏家，流行天后「女神卡卡 」（Lady Gaga）則入圍7個獎項，流行歌手莎賓娜．卡本特（Sabrina Carpenter）和預定在明年超級盃 （Super Bowl）演出的饒舌歌手「壞痞兔」（Bad Bunny）也入圍多個獎項。頒獎典禮將在2026年2月1日在洛杉磯「Crypto.com Arena」舉行。

走紅全球的韓國流行音樂（KPop）也有多首入圍，例如ROSÉ和火星 人布魯諾（Bruno Mars）合作的洗腦神曲「APT.」，入圍年度製作獎和年度歌曲獎；動畫片「KPop獵魔女團」（KPop Demon Hunters）中的歌曲「Golden」也入圍年度歌曲。韓美合作的女團「KATSEYE」則入圍最佳新人獎。

至於流行樂天后泰勒絲（Taylor Swift）在這次第68屆的葛萊美獎沒有入圍任何一個獎項，原因很簡單，因為主辦規定歌曲必須在去年8月31日至今年8月30日之間出版，才具入圍資格。泰勒絲最新專輯「星夢人生」（The Life of a Showgirl）則於今年10月3日才推出，只能角逐下一屆。

Netflix動畫片「KPop獵魔女團」劇照。圖為劇中女團「HUNTR/X」，其歌曲「Golden」入圍2026葛萊美年度歌曲獎。(美聯社)

以下是主要獎項入圍名單：

年度製作 Record of the Year（頒獎給演唱者與製作團隊）

DtMF — 壞痞兔

Manchild — 莎賓娜．卡本特

Anxiety — 多琪（Doechii）

WILDFLOWER — 怪奇比莉（Billie Eilish）

Abracadabra — 女神卡卡

luther — 肯卓拉瑪與希薩（SZA）

The Subway — Chappell Roan

APT. — ROSÉ、火星人布魯諾

「女神卡卡」入圍多項2026葛萊美獎項。圖為她2月2日出席2025葛萊美頒獎典禮。(路透)

年度專輯 Album of the Year

DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS — 壞痞兔

SWAG — 小賈斯汀（Justin Bieber）

Man's Best Friend — 莎賓娜．卡本特

Let God Sort Em Out — Clipse（Pusha T & Malice） ft. 菲董（Pharrell Williams）

MAYHEM — 女神卡卡

GNX — 肯卓拉瑪

MUTT — Leon Thomas

CHROMAKOPIA — Tyler, The Creator

饒舌歌手「壞痞兔」入圍多項2026葛萊美獎項。圖為他8月26日出席電影首映會。(美聯社)

年度歌曲 Song of the Year（頒獎給詞曲作者）

Abracadabra

Anxiety

APT.

DtMF

Golden（KPop獵魔女團）

luther

Manchild

WILDFLOWER

最佳新人 Best New Artist

Olivia Dean

KATSEYE

The Marías

Addison Rae

sombr

Leon Thomas

Alex Warren

Lola Young

美韓合作的女團「KATSEYE」，入圍2026葛萊美最佳新人獎。(美聯社)

最佳流行獨唱 Pop Solo Performance

小賈斯汀 — DAISIES

莎賓娜．卡本特 — Manchild

女神卡卡 — Disease

Chappell Roan — The Subway

Lola Young — Messy

最佳流行重唱 / 團體 Pop Duo/Group Performance

Cynthia Erivo、亞莉安娜（Ariana Grande） — Defying Gravity

HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, REI AMI — Golden

KATSEYE — Gabriela

ROSÉ、火星人布魯諾 — APT.

希薩、肯卓拉瑪 — 30 For 30

最佳流行演唱專輯 Pop Vocal Album

SWAG —小賈斯汀

Man's Best Friend — 莎賓娜．卡本特

Something Beautiful — 麥莉（Miley Cyrus）

MAYHEM — 女神卡卡

I've Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 2) — Teddy Swims

歌手莎賓娜．卡本特入圍多項2026葛萊美獎項。圖為她9月7日出席MTV音樂錄影帶大獎。(路透)

最佳搖滾歌曲 Best Rock Song

As Alive As You Need Me To Be — 九吋釘樂團（Nine Inch Nails）

Caramel — Sleep Token

Glum — Hayley Williams

NEVER ENOUGH — Turnstile

Zombie — 搖滾小丑（YUNGBLUD）

最佳R&B歌曲 Best R&B Song

Folded — Kehlani

Heart Of A Woman — Summer Walker

It Depends — 克里斯小子（Chris Brown） & Bryson Tiller

Overqualified — Durand Bernarr

YES IT IS — Leon Thomas

最佳饒舌歌曲 Best Rap Song

Anxiety — 多琪

The Birds Don't Sing — Clipse ft. 約翰傳奇（John Legend）

Sticky — Tyler, The Creator ft. GloRilla, Sexyy Red & Lil Wayne

TGIF — GloRilla

tv off — 肯卓拉瑪