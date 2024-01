娛樂／湯姆漢克斯太空夢 獻聲「月球漫步者」

THE MOONWALKERS: A JOURNEY WITH TOM HANKS Just thrilled to announce a collaboration with @tomhanks, @alifeofriley & @59productions, to produce a mind-blowing, large-scale immersive experience, opening in London @_LightRoomLDN Dec 6th!

Tickets already!: https://t.co/Tij6qFCjnT pic.twitter.com/TLanZA7keJ