2020年9月27日：我九年級時，釣到了第一條我夢想的北美狗魚。（圖皆為作者提供）

我的釣魚 故事，是從小時候經常在新澤西州與賓州 交界的德拉瓦河（Delaware River）岸邊釣魚開始的。

在一個典型的費城夏日午後，令人窒息的潮溼天氣讓我大汗淋漓；我耐心地握著魚竿，直到竿子開始劇烈摇晃，我也開始瘋狂地收線。因没有帶抄網，我唯一的選擇就是直接將這條上鈎的大魚從河裏拖到岸邊，但那時候我年紀小，根本不是這個「大野獸」的對手。當我剛把牠從渾濁的河水中提起時，細細的魚線「啪」的一聲斷了，這條大鯰魚（catfish）就從視野中消失。這不只是一個大魚脫鈎的故事，而是我迄今釣到196種各類魚的傳奇經歷的開始。

2023年6月14日：佛羅里達州淡水魚：牛眼黑魚。

我六嵗時移民到美國，當時身處異國他鄉，語言也有障礙，内心很孤獨，我發現釣魚對交朋友很有幫助。拿起魚竿，和朋友一起出去，讓我更有「賓至如歸」的感覺。没過多久，我就被釣魚完全迷住了。

隨著時間推移，我對釣魚的理解更加深入了，不再簡單的將魚兒視為線上的玩物，而是將其視為美麗宇宙生態系统中迷人的成員。我對於魚類探索的好奇心也被點燃了。我深入研究了無數書籍和視頻，從這些書籍和視頻中，我學到了很多有関各類魚的習性、物理特性和進食習慣等的知識。

2023年6月16日：佛羅里達州海釣：刺鮁魚（Wahoo）。

慢慢地，我發現將釣到不同品種的魚，進行比對，把各類品種累計起來很有意義。我釣到魚後，開始觀察、拍照、鑒别、記錄每類魚的通用名和拉丁名，然後將它們放回自然棲息地。美國有很多釣魚愛好者也這樣做，我們稱之為：「生命列表器」（life-lister），我在該領域還屬於新手。

我希望和更多的人分享我釣魚的樂趣和收獲，就開始在釣魚時錄製視頻，並開通了YouTube 頻道：MZFishing。我開始在YouTube上發布有戲劇性的、有冒險經歷的釣魚視頻，包括具有攻擊性的牛眼黑魚（Bullseye Snakeheads）、大西洋鲑魚（Atlantic Salmon）、檸檬鯊（Lemon Shark）、和羊頭魚（Sheepshead）等。但有一個挑戰最讓我著迷和難忘——難以捉摸的「北美狗魚」（Muskie），喜歡釣魚的人都知道一個說法：這種魚「甩一萬次竿，才能釣到一條」。

我釣到的第165種魚：大西洋棘白鯧（Atlantic Spadefish）。

北美狗魚極其聰明，時刻本能地保持著高度警惕，很難捕捉和引誘，它通常體型很大且具攻擊性。釣到北美狗魚是我從七嵗起就有的夢想，但我知道這需要很多的知識積累和垂釣技巧。我下定决心總有一天要釣到北美狗魚。

九年級暑假的某一天，我和朋友一起到賓州東部一個湖泊的排水洪道釣北美狗魚。

我涉入水中，抛投，然後與我的同伴邊交流、邊等待。時間好像凝固了一樣，經過了不知多久的嘗試和等待，我的魚竿突然晃動了一下，鬆弛的釣索像魚雷一樣穿過了溢洪道。水底的岩石像冰一樣光滑，我努力保持著平衡，和這條龐然大物爭鬥著，終於，一條虎麝的黄綠色條紋和尖牙嘴的龐然大物浮出水面，這正是我夢寐以求的北美狗魚。

我拉緊了魚線，所有看過有關北美狗魚的書和視頻，彷彿就在眼前浮現；我熟練地跟隨牠的游動曲折操縱著我的魚竿，緩緩地、穩穩地、有力地將它的頭部方向對準另一只手上的大魚網，最後把它收進網裏，成功了。

然而，我的喜悦立刻變成了擔憂。如果處理不當，北美狗魚上岸後很容易死亡。一想到要把這種雄偉的生物帶離牠的棲息地，我就感到殘忍和不尊重；所以我趕快拍了一張照片，小心翼翼地鬆開了魚鈎，以免它鋒利的牙齒在這個過程中咬斷我的手指。我把它放回了水裡。第一次嘗試就釣到了「萬甩得一」的魚，令我興奮不已。

我的MZFishing YouTube視頻現已獲得數萬次觀看。我對這項釣魚運動的熱情也催生了MZFishing Sports and Recreation 這個非營利組織，它教更多的人免費釣魚，幫助更多的朋友喜歡户外運動，在高度發展的緊張社會很有意義，特别是在新冠疫情期間。

目前，我們已開展過十幾次公開課和魚類知識競賽，包括魚竿的選擇、魚餌、魚鈎、魚線的選擇、釣點的選擇、特定魚的習性和釣法介绍、魚類的識别、不同魚的捕魚規則等等，數十個家庭、上百人参加過我們的活動。

最近我在羅德島州納拉甘塞特灣（Narragansett Bay）釣鱿魚，突然一對夫婦喊道：「嘿，Max！」我環顧四周，才意識到他們在我的YouTube頻道上認出了我，這給了我第一次感覺是「搖滾樂明星的時刻」（Rock star moment）。迄今，這種美好的時刻已經發生數次。

搜集不同品種的魚類昇華了我對釣魚的熱愛，也激發了對所有物種（人類或水生動物）的相似性和差異的持續尊重，對釣魚的熱愛更使我有機會接觸和認識了很多美國各地的漁友，有年長的、有同齡的、有專業的釣魚人士，更有在不同領域工作的釣魚愛好者們。

只要時間允許，節假日、周末、或去外地參加活動和比賽的間隙，我都想辦法擠出時間創造條件去體會在不同水域釣魚。無論是在課堂、足球場、還是在水邊，這個經歷使我都能够在新的環境中茁壯成長。我的房間裡貼滿了魚類的畫報、書架上擺滿了魚類的書籍。

我一直在追逐著我的釣魚之路，我明白我的快樂不僅僅來自於簡單的釣魚，不知不覺中魚兒帶我踏上了這條永無止境的旅程，牠已經勾住了我的靈魂。地球上有 2萬9805種魚類，還有更多的地方可供探索，更有太多的人可以結識，我還有很長的路要走。

2022年7月24日：暑期兒童釣魚公開課（Green Lane Park, PA）。

As a young boy, I often settled on that river bank of the Delaware River with my small fishing rod clutched in my hand. On a typical Philadelphia summer afternoon, with its suffocating humidity drenching me in perspiration, I sat patiently until my pole began to shake violently. I began spinning my reel in a frenzy. With no net, my only option was to haul the massive fish over the pier. But I was no match for the beast. As I lifted it from the murky water, my thin line snapped, and my trophy Catfish disappeared from sight.

But this is not the story of the one that got away. This is a story about the two hundred species and counting that have followed it.

When I emigrated in the US when I was six years old, I was eager to learn the language of my peers and within months I was fluent in English. Making friends came easily and I also discovered a love for fishing. Grabbing my rod and going out with friends helped me feel even more at home in my adopted country. However, before long, I was the one who was completely hooked.

My hobby grew into something much deeper. I stopped seeing fish as creatures on the end of a line, but as fascinating members of their ecosystems.My curiosity was ignited. I took a deep dive into countless books and videos that taught me about their behaviors, physical properties, and feeding habits. That’s when I discovered Life-listing. Life-listers catch, observe, document the common and Latin names of each fish, then release them back to their natural habitat.

As a new Life-lister, I wanted to share my commitment to conservation and soon, MZFishing made its YouTube debut. I began posting videos of my most dramatic adventures in sport fishing, bringing in aggressive Bullseye Snakeheads, Atlantic Salmon, a Lemon Shark, and Sheepshead. But there was a challenge that captivated me above all others—the elusive Muskie: “The fish of 10,000 casts”.

Determined, I headed out with my friend to a spillway where Muskie are instinctively wary of fishermen. I waded into the water, cast, then spent what felt like an eternity talking to my companion. Finally, my rod jolted, and the slackline shot across the spillway like a torpedo. The rock base was as slick as ice, and I fought to keep my balance. Finally, the yellow green striping and fanged mouth of a Tiger Muskie broke the surface, I tightened my line,skillfully following the twists and turns of the apex predator. I maneuveredits head toward the net and finally lifted him into it.

However, my joy immediately turned into concern. Mortality rates are high if the Muskieis not handled properly. The thought of taking that majestic creature away from its habitat felt cruel and disrespectful, so I quickly took a picture and released the hook carefully so that he didn’t sever my finger in the process. I set it free,thrilled having caught “The fish of 10,000 casts” on my first try.

MZFishing has now captured tens of thousands of views. My enthusiasm for the sport also spawned MZFishing Sports and Recreation, which enables me to take families out on free expeditions. Recently, I was casting alone in Narragansett Bay when a couple called out, “Hey, Max!” I looked around before realizing they recognized me from my YouTube channel, giving me my first rockstar moment. It happened couple times already.

Life-listing transcends fishing for me by inspiring a continued respect for the similarities and differences in all species, human or aquatic. It enables me to thrive in new environments whether the classroom, soccer field, or by the water. With 29,805 species of fish on this planet and an even greater number of places to explore and people to meet, I realize that I still have a long way to go.