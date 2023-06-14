我的頻道

紐約華人區購物中心 非裔、白人少女結夥搶劫

快看世界／民調：美國人認為 身家220萬才算有錢人

最實用機場穿搭…省託運費 她穿1單品連MacBook都能裝

聯合新聞網／ 即時報導
一名女子怕搭廉航時可能被收額外託運費，因此出奇招。（路透）
一名女子怕搭廉航時可能被收額外託運費，因此出奇招。（路透）

搭廉航時，常會有需額外付行李託運費用的狀況，據報導，國外便興起一股潮流，想方設法避開高昂的費用。除了把多件衣服穿上身、衣服塞進旅行頸枕裡，最近又有網友發現一新招數，而且什麼物品都能放！

據「紐約郵報」報導，一名女子在TikTok發布了一段短片，女子表示搭廉航時，常遇到要額外付費的惱人問題，因此，她決定用釣魚背心裝填物品，測試這招是否能成功。

影片中，女子拿出一件釣魚背心，並將各種物品塞進背心的各個口袋中，包括運動衣、護照、便攜式揚聲器、腋下止汗劑，以及比基尼等物。隨後，更將一台MacBook塞進了背心後方一個更大個口袋裡。並在釣魚背心外面再加穿一件外套，影片最後，更順利通關，沒有被收取任何費用。

報導指出，穿釣魚背心的招數在社群媒體瘋傳，在此之前，是將衣服塞進旅行頸枕裡，或是把多件衣服穿上身，而這些都是為了避免被額外收取費用。

事實上，有許多國外網友已嘗試該招數，並說真的有助於避開額外的託運行李費用。有網友指出「對於搭乘廉航、提前辦理登機來說，是很棒的技巧，可以避開高昂的費用」，並展示釣魚背心可放充電器、耳機和零食等旅遊必備品，大口袋也可塞衣服，放環保袋、平板也沒問題。另有網友稱自己在釣魚背心裡裝了一周會穿到的衣服，成功通過安檢，無需支付額外費用。

