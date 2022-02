谷愛凌一度跌倒 自由式滑雪坡面障礙賽逆轉奪銀

Medal # 2️⃣ for Eileen Gu. 🥈



The 18-year-old earns her second Olympic medal of the 2022 #WinterOlympics in women's freeski slopestyle.



📺 @nbc and @peacockTV

💻 https://t.co/kCkQzKDhze pic.twitter.com/oDfUgndd3g