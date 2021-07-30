東奧／「失去了方向感」拜爾絲再退出高低槓、跳馬決賽

美國 體操明星拜爾絲 （Simone Biles）因不堪危險的空中翻滾動作的壓力，第一項跳馬比賽中失誤後，退出東奧團體賽；美國奧運 代表隊美東時間30日表示，拜爾絲已經退出了跳馬和高低槓的決賽，並將繼續接受評估，以决定是否參加自由體操和平衡木的決賽。

拜爾斯30日在Instagram上向粉絲透露，自己身心不協調，「就是失去了方向感」，是她必須專注自己的心理健康的原因。

After further consultation with medical staff, Simone Biles has decided to withdraw from the event finals for vault and the uneven bars. She will continue to be evaluated daily to determine whether to compete in the finals for floor exercise and balance beam. pic.twitter.com/kWqgZJK4LJ