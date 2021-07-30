東奧／「失去了方向感」拜爾絲再退出高低槓、跳馬決賽

我的頻道

體育新聞組／綜合報導
美國體操明星拜爾絲退出跳馬和高低槓的決賽。（美聯社）
美國體操明星拜爾絲退出跳馬和高低槓的決賽。（美聯社）

美國體操明星拜爾絲（Simone Biles）因不堪危險的空中翻滾動作的壓力，第一項跳馬比賽中失誤後，退出東奧團體賽；美國奧運代表隊美東時間30日表示，拜爾絲已經退出了跳馬和高低槓的決賽，並將繼續接受評估，以决定是否參加自由體操和平衡木的決賽。

拜爾斯30日在Instagram上向粉絲透露，自己身心不協調，「就是失去了方向感」，是她必須專注自己的心理健康的原因。

