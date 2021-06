揮拳打華婦 紐約48歲非裔被控仇恨犯罪

5月31日在曼哈頓華埠 「華埠雪糕行」門口突然揮拳,猛擊一名迎面走來華裔婦人,而在案發後幾分鐘遭到逮捕的非洲裔男嫌,被控以一項仇恨犯罪的攻擊罪,以及和此次隨機襲擊案有關的攻擊、非法持有管制藥品(Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th Degree)等罪名。

This was just sent to me from my constituent. This just happened in my district in Chinatown. He has been arrested and our precinct is investigating. pic.twitter.com/sxNfCbrlza