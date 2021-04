影／身為亞裔在美遭歧視經驗 韓國電競選手：很可怕

一名年輕旅美韓國電競選手描述他在德州遭遇「難以形容」種族歧視 經驗的影片,在社群網站上瘋傳。

過去一年來,美國 仇恨亞裔 暴力事件激增,維權人士將此歸咎於前總統川普(Donald Trump)的言論,尤其是他一再將2019冠狀病毒疾病(Covid-19 )說是「中國病毒」(China virus)。

i dont know if i'm "stepping out of line" for translating something about what another team's player is experiencing



but here's the full translation of that Fearless clip.



please see some of what OWL players and staff are facing as Asians in America. pic.twitter.com/LZWvnRkuAx