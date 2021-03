華裔在美半世紀受夠歧視 展露作戰傷疤「夠不夠愛國?」

新冠疫情引發美國 國內反亞裔 的氣氛,亞裔無端被攻擊的事件頻傳,俄亥俄州西切斯特鎮(West Chester Township)官員黃良華日前在鎮信託委員會上,眾解開襯衫,出示他軍旅20年一道橫亙胸膛的傷疤,質問「這樣夠不夠愛國?」黃良華慷慨激昂陳詞,面對當前仇亞犯罪,自己必須吶喊反對。他的這段愛國視頻經被貼上分享推特與社媒平台分享,目前已有數百萬點擊收視。

Lee Wong, an elected official in West Chester, Ohio & @USArmy veteran with 20-years of service, took his shirt off during a town hall meeting on Wednesday and revealed scars he received during his service. “Is this patriot enough?” he asked #StopAsianHate https://t.co/3nCwTlVGxD pic.twitter.com/0R1TX3MTtp