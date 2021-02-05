進口亞洲佳釀 宣揚品酒文化 四季酒業好口碑

2017年茅台贊助洛杉磯American Film Market 美國電影交易市場鶢尾酒會

美國 四季酒業公司(CNS Imports) 於1982年成立，是美國境內歷史最悠久的亞洲酒類進口商。38年來，四季酒業公司為美國亞裔消費者提供來自中國 大陸和臺灣的各類名酒，其中包括貴州茅台、五糧液、瀘州老窖、劍南春、水井坊、牛欄山、西鳳、金門高粱等知名品牌。 中中國制酒歷史源遠流長，品種繁多，名酒薈萃，享譽中外。其中，成為中國酒文化象徵的白酒，長期作為國酒，外交友誼之酒。數十年如一日，四季酒業近致力為在美華人提供來自太平洋彼岸家鄉的地道品牌名酒，一解鄉愁，在全美各大城市的亞裔社區均獲得廣泛的信譽。

因疫情 停辦社區活動

在推廣中國酒類之餘，四季酒業公司更定期在各個亞裔社區舉辦各式品酒和節慶活動，向來自不同文化背景人士提供瞭解中國白酒的釀造工藝；以及學習華人飲酒文化的機會。在疫情如此動盪的一年，四季酒業公司不得不暫停舉辦活動，此外，如同其他傳統行業及企業，四季酒業公司過去一年的運營，在不可預測的疫情沖擊下，也遭遇重重困難。

2020：集體提早陷入寒冬

2020年初，就在第一階段中美貿易協定簽署後，當中國工商局開始看到希望的曙光之時，卻不幸受到新冠COVID-19的影響，將中美關係推向了一個近50年內前所未有的緊張局勢。

當世界各國在恐懼新冠大流行時，中美兩國間的政治言論又為本已如履薄冰的外交關係雪上加霜，隨之而來的是聞所未聞的大規模經濟脫鉤。在這種無處不在的不確定性和雙邊貿易破壞性的影響下，高度依賴中國製造和出口的美國貿易公司，在運營上產生急遽惡化。伴隨著美國國內COVID-19的感染率上升和世界範圍內的疫情爆發，傳統行業集體遭遇寒冬，加速了美國境內；甚至全球貿易的癱瘓。

幸獲合作伙伴雪中送炭

在整個2020年間，為了繼續向全美各地區和社區提供穩定的服務，四季酒業公司的全體成員為克服各種障礙，均做出了極大的努力和付出。儘管公司為求達到最佳的運營狀態，在各個環節都採取了必要的防護措施，但由疫情引發的外在宏觀條件所產生的不可抗力因素仍然在供貨環節上帶來巨大的挑戰，致使多款暢銷白酒的供應鏈受到不同程度的阻斷， 同時，在這一年，新進入美國市場的中國酒類產品也經歷惡劣的市場狀況的挑戰。然而，幸運的是，得益於四季酒業數十年來耕耘下，擁有全美龐大銷售網路的支撐之外，各個中國強力合作品牌亦慷慨支持，因此，四季酒業能夠在維持穩定經營的情況下，有效的服務美國各層客戶及消費大眾。

2021：樂觀 研發 信心 前進

和在美的大多數企業一樣，2020年對於四季酒業來說，渡過了漫長且凶險的十二個月。與此同時，我們深刻的意識到，這場全球健康危機為在美華人的日常生活，以及中美關係帶來的巨大影響。

隨著邁入新的一年，美國政府換屆帶來外交重點可能的變化，加上COVID-19 的多種疫苗接種方案的出現，四季酒業對2021年抱持樂觀態度。在公司運營層面，曾在2020年短暫缺貨的產品中，如廣受市場歡迎的「瀘州老窖三人炫」將重新進入我們的倉庫，來自知名品牌熱銷產品線的新產品也在研發生產中。更重要的是，四季酒業與合作多年的中國酒類品牌均對雙方的合作前景產生了新的希望，帶著這份信心，攜手前進邁向2021年勁勇之路。

「茅台不老酒」牛年新春上市獻祝福

在2021年，四季酒業公司將隆重推出「茅台不老酒」。「茅台不老酒」是貴州茅台集團保健酒公司出品，該公司為貴州茅台集團七個子公司之一，是茅台集團全資子公司。自2018年起，茅台集團在資金、政策、技術、人力等方面全力支援保健酒業公司發展，將保健酒業公司打造成為與自身定位相稱、與茅台品牌相符的國內著名企業。按照這一目標，貴州茅台集團保健酒公司明確了 ”健康生活，我們共同追求” 的經營理念，同時也明確了以打造「茅台不老酒」品牌為核心的經營策略。

「茅台不老酒」出身名門，是採用與茅台酒同樣的優質基酒調配出的醬香型白酒，配合白芷、山楂、枸杞、龍眼肉為輔料，使得茅台不老酒既具有醬香濃郁，幽雅協調，空杯留香的茅台風格，又有回味純甜，舒適的保健功效。

“不老” 含有青春長在，永遠不老的良好祝福。「茅台不老酒」直觀體現了其產地特徵，蘊含著茅台博大精深的文化特色。與此同時，茅台不老酒的瓶身上有釀酒大師；前茅台酒集團公司董事長季克良先生親筆簽名和印章，使其收藏價值和品質價值雙雙得到提升，可謂是“匠心傳承，醬香經典”。

【結語】

2021年，無論我們將要面對如何的挑戰，四季酒業都期待與美國華裔社區裡的每一位成員一起慶祝繁榮增長的「牛」年。我們衷心希望四季酒業的產品能為人們帶來歡樂和友誼，傳達中國文化的藝術、精髓及堅韌，更為亞裔社區的繁榮發展做出一份貢獻。

CNS Company Overview

Established in 1982, CNS Imports is an Asian wine and spirits importer presently with the longest operating history in the United States. Since it’s inception, CNS has been supplying a wide range of well-known wine and spirits products from Mainland China and Taiwan to the US Asian communities. These include products from brands such as Kweichow Moutai, Wuliangye, Luzhou Laojiao, Jiannanchun, Shuijingfang, Niulanshan, Xifeng, Kinmen Kaoliang…. etc. The company’s commitment in making authentic and nostalgic liquors brands from each region of China available to Chinese people residing across the Pacific Ocean has made CNS a well-respected Baijiu supplier in the Asian communities across the continent of the United States.

Beyond supplying the products from our home country to our communities, CNS Imports holds regular events in various Asian communities and beyond, providing opportunities for people with different cultural background to learn about the art of the Chinese spirit making process and drinking culture. In 2020, sharing the same fate of many other businesses within our community, the tumultuous year had brought a multitude of unforeseen barriers and caused serious disruptions to the company’s operations.

2020 At the beginning of 2020, just when the Chinese business community starting to see a glimpse of hope after the signing of the first phase US-China trade deal, the advent of the COVID-19 has catapulted the US-China relationship into a level of political tension both countries have not seen for more than half a century. As the world coalesced on the fear of the global pandemic, political rhetoric propelled the already fragile relationship between China and the US into a new level of disconnect economically. As a result, uncertainties and disruptions were ubiquitous. The business operations of US companies with heavily reliance on China’s manufacturing industry deteriorated precipitously. As the infection rate of COVID-19 accelerated in the US, communities were ridden with fear. The rest of the world was no exception, the operation of all traditional industries was greatly affected, exacerbating the situation in the paralyzing global trade market.

Throughout 2020, the leadership and every member on the CNS’s team made the necessary sacrifices and kept the company’s commitment to the communities it is serving. It took the necessary protective measures and maintained a consistent level of operation to its best abilities. However, the challenges created by the macro conditions were too difficult for any organization to face without sustaining damages. Ultimately, the unrelenting deterioration of market conditions disrupted the availability of several CNS’s key products with great market demand. Some of the new products also saw a challenging path to market. Fortunately, with the generosity and support from some of CNS’s strong brand partners in China, the company was able to extend the support and value from these brands to its clients here in the US.

2021 Like most other businesses, 2020 has been a long and treacherous 12 months for CNS Imports. The company sympathizes with our communities as well as with the rest of the world about the damages caused by the global health crisis following the complications of the US-China relations.

As we enter deeper into the new year, with the establishment of a new US administration whose focus is on mending damaged relationships and uniting world communities, paired with the arrival of multiple vaccination options for the COVID-19, CNS is moving forward in 2021 with a renewed sense of optimism. Products once unavailable in 2020 are in the works of being made available again. New expressions of popular products from well-known brands are under development. Most importantly, decade long business relationships are reengaged with shared hope and confidence toward our path forward.

Conclusion In this new lunar year of the OX, whatever the remaining challenges maybe, CNS looks forward in celebrating a vital year of growth and prosperity with everyone in the Chinese communities of the United States. After all, the essence of the CNS Imports’ business is bringing people together to celebrate joy and friendship through the unique art and resilient culture of the Chinese Spirit.