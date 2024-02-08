我的頻道

民主黨眾議員提案 社安金免繳聯邦稅

偷渡來美一度失明 華男紐約街頭昏倒不治

習俗篇／英文拜年 good luck

本報訊
過年遇到朋友，都會送上幾句吉祥話。(圖╱123RF)
過年遇到朋友，都會送上幾句吉祥話。(圖╱123RF)

遇到外國朋友時，除了常見的「Happy Chinese New Year! 」，下列提供你10個過年吉祥話的英文版，讓他們融入台灣過年歡樂氛圍中！

龍年行大運-Wish you good luck in the year of the dragon.

新年大吉-Wishing you luck for the new year.

五福臨門-May the five blessings (longevity, wealth, health, virtue, and a natural death) come to you.

恭喜發財-May you be happy and prosperous.

飛黃騰達-May you have rapid advancement in your career.

萬事如意-May everything goes well for you.

歲歲平安-May you have peace at every age.

年年有餘-Surplus & abundance year after year.

一帆風順-May all that you do go smoothly.

笑口常開-May your year be filled with an abundance of smiles and laughter.

慶祝中美建交45周年 新春大聯歡晚會紐約21日上演

福建僑團新春團拜聯歡

Parties never end party for the Party!

治安差民眾買槍自保 賓州費城槍枝銷量創新高

維護社區權益 亞裔促進會成軍

江澤民逝世一周年 故居出現悼念花束、有故事的公雞玩偶

