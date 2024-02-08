習俗篇／英文拜年 good luck
遇到外國朋友時，除了常見的「Happy Chinese New Year! 」，下列提供你10個過年吉祥話的英文版，讓他們融入台灣過年歡樂氛圍中！
龍年行大運-Wish you good luck in the year of the dragon.
新年大吉-Wishing you luck for the new year.
五福臨門-May the five blessings (longevity, wealth, health, virtue, and a natural death) come to you.
恭喜發財-May you be happy and prosperous.
飛黃騰達-May you have rapid advancement in your career.
萬事如意-May everything goes well for you.
歲歲平安-May you have peace at every age.
年年有餘-Surplus & abundance year after year.
一帆風順-May all that you do go smoothly.
笑口常開-May your year be filled with an abundance of smiles and laughter.
