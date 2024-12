「人類屠宰場」囚逾10萬人 敘利亞恐怖地下牢房似迷宮

🔴The images coming from Saydnaya Prison - Syria's Guantanamo - are blood-curdling.

◾️After 10 years, we witness the eyes of a prisoner who sees the light.

📌Note: #Saydnaya Prison, which was also reported by Amnesty International, executed 13,000 prisoners, mostly civilian… https://t.co/q8dlp4L2TF pic.twitter.com/TsyAMsO6Fw