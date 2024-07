巴奧／10大美女運動員 吳艷妮、黃張嘉洋、熊敦瀚上榜

4.92m!!🤯🔥🔥

World Lead ☑️



Molly Caudery 🇬🇧 has just produced the performance of her career, rising over a massive Personal Bes of 4.92m to win the women's Pole Vault at the Toulouse Capitole Perche!



She breaks the British National Record and goes 7th on the all-time list!