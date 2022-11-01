瑞士開通「世界最長」火車 車廂多達100節 全長2公里

瑞士運輸公司「雷蒂亞鐵路」（Rhaetian Railway）10月29日正式開通一列擁有100節車廂的火車，全長1.9公里，成為世界上最長的交通工具。

CNN報導，這列火車10月29日正式啟用，從瑞士普雷達（Preda）出發，一路開到貝爾金（Berguen），路程約1小時25公里，途中行經48座橋梁和22個隧道。而該列車主要行駛的「阿爾布拉鐵路（Albula Line）」也不簡單，2008年被列入世界文化遺產。

雷蒂亞鐵路公司總裁法西埃蒂（Renato Fasciati）表示，開通這列火車是為慶祝瑞士鐵路成立175周年，並也以此向外界展示瑞士在鐵路運輸方面的成就，同時期待能吸引到更多遊客。

Switzerland has just set the #worldrecord for the longest passenger train in history! After taking a hit during the pandemic, Rhaetian Railway hopes the event reminds people of the beauty of train journeys. Can you guess the length of the train? pic.twitter.com/2cBo5PrB5H