義大利太空人在宇宙發推「蘭亭集序」 引中國網友熱議

仰观宇宙之大,俯察品类之盛,所以游目骋怀,足以极视听之娱,信可乐也。

Looking up, I see the immensity of the cosmos; bowing my head, I look at the multitude of the world.

The gaze flies, the heart expands, the joy of the senses can reach its peak, & indeed, this is true happiness