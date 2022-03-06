影／少女唱Let it go溫暖眾人 烏克蘭人用音樂治癒傷痛

我的頻道

編譯張君堯／即時報導
隨著俄羅斯軍隊入侵且發動戰爭，眾多烏克蘭人只能躲進防空洞中避難，但樂觀的他們也轉而利用音樂來保持精神振奮。取材自推特
隨著俄羅斯軍隊入侵且發動戰爭，眾多烏克蘭人只能躲進防空洞中避難，但樂觀的他們也轉而利用音樂來保持精神振奮。取材自推特

隨著俄羅斯軍隊入侵且發動戰爭，眾多烏克蘭人只能躲進防空洞中避難，但樂觀的他們也轉而利用音樂來保持精神振奮。

BBC報導，烏克蘭人民在避難所或公共場所唱歌或演奏音樂的影片頻繁出現在社群媒體上，這些片段被當地媒體廣泛報導，但BBC尚未確認其真實性。

一段據稱拍攝自防空洞的影片中，一名年輕女孩唱著2013年賣座動畫電影「冰雪奇緣」（Frozen）中的熱門歌曲 「Let It Go」，清澈的歌聲在避難人群裡迴盪，最後眾人更回以熱烈掌聲，溫馨的畫面在戰爭當下顯得更為珍貴。另一段影片則有女子在防空洞演奏小提琴，為身旁的人們帶來一絲溫暖。

此外，一段由路透社記者在烏克蘭西部拍攝的影片顯示，一名婦女在火車站外演奏美國爵士樂家阿姆斯壯（Louis Armstrong）的名曲「What a Wonderful World」，路過民眾紛紛停下聆聽，為這個緊張時刻帶來一絲舒緩。

