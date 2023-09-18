南非巴士與卡車正面相撞起火 至少22人喪命
南非林波波省（Limpopo province）一輛巴士，於當地時間17日和卡車正面相撞後起火，造成至少20人當場死亡，另有2人送醫後死亡，其中大部分死者是礦工。
CNN報導，林波波省交通當局18日指出，事故巴士當時正從穆西納鎮（Musina）開往南非最大鑽石礦場Venetia，採礦公司莫瑞與羅伯茨（Murray and Roberts）有18名員工在此次車禍中喪生。
Tragedy strikes again in South Africa's Limpopo province as a bus carrying mine workers collides head-on with a truck, erupting in flames. 20 lives lost, with more injured. Our hearts go out to the victims and their families. 🚌💔 #SouthAfrica #BusCrash #LimpopoTragedy 😢🇿🇦🕊️ pic.twitter.com/8G9BL8nvEZ— Realtime Global Data Intelligence Platform (@KIDataApp) September 18, 2023
根據社群媒體上發布的事故現場畫面顯示，遺體四散在地上，巴士冒出陣陣濃煙。林波波省交通當局表示將前往現場以獲得有關事故的完整報告。
目前尚不清楚巴士上共有多少人以及是否有倖存者。
這是林波波省今年發生的第二起重大人員傷亡巴士事故，2月曾有一輛巴士和運鈔車相撞，造成大約20人喪命。
In South Africa, at least 20 people were killed in a road accident in country's northern Limpopo province near Zimbabwe borderhttps://t.co/CybSWYuffy pic.twitter.com/pdjD3iNlhb— Radio Pakistan (@RadioPakistan) September 18, 2023
