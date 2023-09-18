南非巴士與卡車正面相撞起火 至少22人喪命

南非 林波波省（Limpopo province）一輛巴士，於當地時間17日和卡車正面相撞後起火，造成至少20人當場死亡，另有2人送醫後死亡，其中大部分死者是礦工。

CNN報導，林波波省交通當局18日指出，事故巴士當時正從穆西納鎮（Musina）開往南非最大鑽石礦場Venetia，採礦公司莫瑞與羅伯茨（Murray and Roberts）有18名員工在此次車禍中喪生。

Tragedy strikes again in South Africa's Limpopo province as a bus carrying mine workers collides head-on with a truck, erupting in flames. 20 lives lost, with more injured. Our hearts go out to the victims and their families. 🚌💔 #SouthAfrica #BusCrash #LimpopoTragedy 😢🇿🇦🕊️ pic.twitter.com/8G9BL8nvEZ