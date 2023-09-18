我的頻道

* 拖拉類別可自訂排序
恢復預設 確定
設定
快訊

加州房價創新高 聖馬刁中位數195萬最貴 聖地牙哥破百萬

嫌前車「開太慢」紐約貝賽爆槍擊案 槍手在逃

南非巴士與卡車正面相撞起火 至少22人喪命

編譯徐榆涵／即時報導
南非林波波省（Limpopo province）一輛巴士，於當地時間17日和卡車正面相撞後起火，造成至少20人當場死亡。（路透）
南非林波波省（Limpopo province）一輛巴士，於當地時間17日和卡車正面相撞後起火，造成至少20人當場死亡。（路透）

南非林波波省（Limpopo province）一輛巴士，於當地時間17日和卡車正面相撞後起火，造成至少20人當場死亡，另有2人送醫後死亡，其中大部分死者是礦工。

CNN報導，林波波省交通當局18日指出，事故巴士當時正從穆西納鎮（Musina）開往南非最大鑽石礦場Venetia，採礦公司莫瑞與羅伯茨（Murray and Roberts）有18名員工在此次車禍中喪生。

根據社群媒體上發布的事故現場畫面顯示，遺體四散在地上，巴士冒出陣陣濃煙。林波波省交通當局表示將前往現場以獲得有關事故的完整報告。

目前尚不清楚巴士上共有多少人以及是否有倖存者。

這是林波波省今年發生的第二起重大人員傷亡巴士事故，2月曾有一輛巴士和運鈔車相撞，造成大約20人喪命。

南非 社群媒體

上一則

加拿大驅逐印度外交官 杜魯多稱「可靠指控」印特務刺殺錫克教領袖

下一則

共諜案發酵 英國有意從台灣引進華語教師取代中師

延伸閱讀

伊尼斯 明年1月出任洛州大校長

伊尼斯 明年1月出任洛州大校長
年輕球員難撂倒他 墨瑞：約克維奇還會稱霸多年

年輕球員難撂倒他 墨瑞：約克維奇還會稱霸多年
巴士廠商破產 費城25輛電動巴士不能用 恐虧損2400萬元

巴士廠商破產 費城25輛電動巴士不能用 恐虧損2400萬元
卡車司機專題／語言、經驗要求高 老司機仍搶手

卡車司機專題／語言、經驗要求高 老司機仍搶手

熱門新聞

全球需求疲軟使得越南面臨十年來最嚴重的工廠低迷。(路透)

越南工廠景氣低迷 學者分析：中國沒得靠、指望美國救

2023-09-15 03:07
一名男網友在看見一名年輕女子不斷比手勢後，警覺她可能是在比國際通用的求助手勢540，隨即報警，及時救出這名遭男友施暴的女子。(擷自Instagram)

女子在夜市比「540」手勢 路過網友機智報警

2023-09-17 11:35
圖為普亭帶領金正恩參觀東方太空發射場。(美聯社)

普亭見金正恩「不斷抖腿」 詭異動作非首次 健康再惹疑

2023-09-13 22:08
澳洲計算出用小型核能反應爐全面取代火力發電廠的代價驚人。(美聯社)

用小型核電廠全面取代火力發電？澳洲算出代價太驚人

2023-09-18 01:26
有日本網友列出南韓人一生會遇到11個困難和可怕處境，引發韓網熱烈討論。示意圖。(美聯社)

最不想生在南韓…他列11點原因 網驚：亞洲3國都中槍

2023-09-14 13:40
日本東京銀座三越百貨公司內的天婦羅餐廳「銀座天一銀座三越店」，日前發生服務生誤將含有漂白劑的水提供給一位女性顧客的意外。示意圖，非新聞當事照。（ingimage）

日本天婦羅名店出包 端漂白水給顧客 受害者嘔吐被冷回「造成困擾」

2023-09-16 06:43

超人氣

更多 >
專家警告 勿用醋和小蘇打疏通阻塞水管

專家警告 勿用醋和小蘇打疏通阻塞水管
歐洲貴？這4國生活費不到美國的一半

歐洲貴？這4國生活費不到美國的一半
退休族財力不足 紅藍卡和白卡保障有限 優雅老去更難了

退休族財力不足 紅藍卡和白卡保障有限 優雅老去更難了
搞丟F-35墜毀戰機 美軍陸戰隊找到了「殘骸散落遍地」

搞丟F-35墜毀戰機 美軍陸戰隊找到了「殘骸散落遍地」
美新排名指標40年最大改變 這些公立大學飛升50名

美新排名指標40年最大改變 這些公立大學飛升50名