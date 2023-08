澳洲「死帽菇」3死1命危疑案 傳犯嫌前夫本要赴會、懷疑她曾對他下毒

澳洲 維多利亞省吉普斯蘭(Gippsland)日前發生一起命案,48歲婦女派特森(Erin Patterson)親自下廚招待前夫長輩一家四口,但眾人疑似吃到了有全球最毒蕈類之稱的「死帽菇」(Death Cap mushrooms),最終造成3死1命危的悲劇。現在有消息傳出,派特森的前夫西蒙本來也要赴會,現在更懷疑她試圖對他下毒。

Erin Patterson was the only one who didn't get ill after she served lunch to four family members - with three of them dead and a fourth fighting for their life in hospitalhttps://t.co/52Jl72Qg1V