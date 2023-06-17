熱浪襲印度北方邦奪34命 醫示警：「這類人」白天別外出

我的頻道

編譯高詣軒／即時報導
印度北方邦Tej Bahadur Sapru醫院資料照片。（美聯社）
印度北方邦Tej Bahadur Sapru醫院資料照片。（美聯社）

印度北方邦（Uttar Pradesh）近期遭熱浪襲擊，邦內巴利亞（Ballia）地區出現異常高溫，當地官員指出在15日至16日，至少有34名年長者疑因熱浪加劇既有疾患而過世，醫師因此建議超過60歲的當地居民日間不要外出。

巴利亞醫療官員庫馬爾（Jayant Kumar）17日表示，23人在15日喪生，另11人逝於16日，死者皆為60歲以上長者，本身皆有既存健康問題，其症狀因為極端高溫而惡化。多數死者的死因為心臟病、腦中風與腹瀉。

美聯社報導，根據印度氣象局資料，巴利亞在16日的最高氣溫達到攝氏42.2度，較正常溫度高出4.7度。

在北方邦，近期炎夏已導致多起停電，許多民眾無法取得自來水、風扇及空調等設備，導致民眾發動抗議。北方邦首長阿蒂提亞納特（Yogi Adityanath）已表示正盡力維持供電，呼籲民眾配合政府並節約能源。

