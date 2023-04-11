拜登訪問前夕 北愛爾蘭示威者「投擲汽油彈襲擊警車」

在拜登 總統（Joe Biden）到訪貝爾法斯特（Belfast）的前一天，在北愛爾蘭倫敦德里（Londonderry）舉行的反對「耶穌受難日協議」（Good Friday Agreement）遊行 中傳出有蒙面人使用汽油彈襲擊警車。

路透報導，11日正值「耶穌受難日協議」25周年，該協議很大程度上結束北愛爾蘭長達30年的宗派流血衝突，不過至今仍有反對和平的小型團體發動零星的暴力事件。

根據現場照片顯示，4名年輕人在克雷根（Creggan）向一輛警車投擲汽油彈，該車的一側被火焰覆蓋，不過人群很快散去，警方則稱「沒有人受傷」。地區警司指揮官葛達德（Nigel Goddard）透露警方已收集證據並取得案發影片，未來將對潛在犯罪行為進行調查。

英國 軍情五處（MI5）上月才將北愛爾蘭的恐怖威脅級別升級為「嚴重」。據悉，拜登將於11日抵達貝爾法斯特，12日計畫在當地一所大學演講。

A number of masked people attacked a police vehicle with petrol bombs and other objects at a parade opposing the Good Friday peace accord in Londonderry, Northern Ireland, a day before US President Joe Biden is scheduled to visit Belfast https://t.co/Vh42DC1Pry pic.twitter.com/0L6Fal8DX2