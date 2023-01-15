尼泊爾搭載72乘客飛機墜毀 已知16死

我的頻道

編譯中心／綜合15日電
尼泊爾15日一架客機墜毀，有目擊者拍到飛機失事的瞬間。（取材自推特）
尼泊爾官員15日說，一架搭載72人的尼泊爾雪人航空（Yeti Airlines）ATR 72客機在周日上午11時於該國博卡拉（Pokhara）地區墜毀。尼泊爾軍方發言人對路透表示，上百名救難人員正在失事山坡搜索，目前已知16人死亡。

尼泊爾一架客機15日墜毀，救難人員趕到現場搶救，飛機殘骸冒出陣陣濃煙。（取材自推...
「我們希望能救出更多人，」Krishna Bhandari表示，飛機殘骸碎裂成塊。

這架雙引擎ATR72客機從首都加德滿都（Kathmandu）起飛，飛往博卡拉後約20分鐘，在降落時墜毀起火，機上載有68名乘客，其中有10名外國人，以及4名機組人員。

尼泊爾雪人航空公司1998年成立運營，總部位於加德滿都，主要經營尼泊爾國內航線，該公司及其附屬的塔拉航空公司，當前佔據約過半數的尼國內航線市場。

2018年3月12日，一架從孟加拉首都達卡飛往尼泊爾首都加德滿都的客機，在加德滿都特里布萬國際機場降落時失事，造成51人遇難，遇難者中包括一名中國公民。

