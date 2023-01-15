尼泊爾搭載72乘客飛機墜毀 已知16死
尼泊爾官員15日說，一架搭載72人的尼泊爾雪人航空（Yeti Airlines）ATR 72客機在周日上午11時於該國博卡拉（Pokhara）地區墜毀。尼泊爾軍方發言人對路透表示，上百名救難人員正在失事山坡搜索，目前已知16人死亡。
「我們希望能救出更多人，」Krishna Bhandari表示，飛機殘骸碎裂成塊。
這架雙引擎ATR72客機從首都加德滿都（Kathmandu）起飛，飛往博卡拉後約20分鐘，在降落時墜毀起火，機上載有68名乘客，其中有10名外國人，以及4名機組人員。
尼泊爾雪人航空公司1998年成立運營，總部位於加德滿都，主要經營尼泊爾國內航線，該公司及其附屬的塔拉航空公司，當前佔據約過半數的尼國內航線市場。
2018年3月12日，一架從孟加拉首都達卡飛往尼泊爾首都加德滿都的客機，在加德滿都特里布萬國際機場降落時失事，造成51人遇難，遇難者中包括一名中國公民。
#Shorts: नेपाल में यति एयरलाइन्स का ATR-72 विमान क्रैश, 68 यात्री थे सवार#Nepal #YetiAirlines #Pokhara #planecrash #bharatexpress pic.twitter.com/kcbWjImcN0— Bharat Express (@BhaaratExpress) 2023年1月15日
Unfortunate ! A 72-seater Yeti airlines ATR72 aircraft crashed at Pokhara Intl. Airport (between old domestic AP and Intl. AP) in Nepal. Rescue operations are underway and the airport is closed for the time being. A total of 68 passengers and four crew members were on board. pic.twitter.com/hdsN3qgxbo— FL360aero (@fl360aero) 2023年1月15日
#WATCH | A passenger aircraft crashed at Pokhara International Airport in Nepal today. 68 passengers and four crew members were onboard at the time of crash. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/DBDbTtTxNc— ANI (@ANI) 2023年1月15日
