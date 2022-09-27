我的頻道

英國王室公布女王年輕時代肖像 宣布哀悼期結束

編譯莊蕙嘉／即時報導
英國女王伊麗莎白二世年輕時的肖像照。（取自英國王室官方推特）
英國女王伊麗莎白二世年輕時的肖像照。（取自英國王室官方推特）

英國王室的官方推特帳號27日上傳故女王伊麗莎白二世年輕時的肖像照，宣布哀悼期結束。

推文寫道：「伊麗莎白女王駕崩的皇家追悼期已經結束。這個帳號將繼續使用，反映國王、王后及其他王室成員的公務，也紀念女王的一生與其功績。」

伊麗莎白二世8日駕崩，享耆壽96歲，國葬19日舉行，查理繼位為國王查理三世，其長子威廉立為王儲。

英國王室（The Royal Family）的官方推特帳號於2009年4月成立，顯示王室努力透過社群和民眾拉近距離。

