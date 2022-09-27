英國王室公布女王年輕時代肖像 宣布哀悼期結束
英國王室的官方推特帳號27日上傳故女王伊麗莎白二世年輕時的肖像照，宣布哀悼期結束。
推文寫道：「伊麗莎白女王駕崩的皇家追悼期已經結束。這個帳號將繼續使用，反映國王、王后及其他王室成員的公務，也紀念女王的一生與其功績。」
The period of Royal Mourning following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth has now ended.— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 27, 2022
This account will continue to reflect the work of The King, The Queen Consort and other members of The Royal Family, as well as remembering the life and work of Queen Elizabeth. pic.twitter.com/BKx9wUtRF8
伊麗莎白二世8日駕崩，享耆壽96歲，國葬19日舉行，查理繼位為國王查理三世，其長子威廉立為王儲。
英國王室（The Royal Family）的官方推特帳號於2009年4月成立，顯示王室努力透過社群和民眾拉近距離。
上一則
FB留言