我的頻道

* 拖拉類別可自訂排序
恢復預設 確定
設定
快訊

專家：庫存低、天氣差 柳橙汁價格可能暴漲20%

CNBC分析：中國制裁僅影響兩岸貿易0.04%

英警方發現「泰迪熊在呼吸」 逮獲少年偷車賊

中央社曼徹斯特11日綜合外電報導
英國一名18歲青少年因偷車和駕駛罪行遭通緝，少年為了躲避追捕，試圖躲在大泰迪熊玩偶內。（圖取自twitter.com/GMPRochdale）
英國一名18歲青少年因偷車和駕駛罪行遭通緝，少年為了躲避追捕，試圖躲在大泰迪熊玩偶內。（圖取自twitter.com/GMPRochdale）

英國一名18歲青少年因偷車和駕駛罪行遭通緝，警方依據線報找到他的住處，少年為了躲避警方追捕，試圖躲在大泰迪熊玩偶內，警察留意到泰迪熊疑似在呼吸，發現他就藏在裡面。

英國廣播公司新聞網（BBC News）報導，大曼徹斯特警察局（Greater Manchester Police）7月在羅契達（Rochdale）搜查杜布森（Joshua Dobson）住處時，「注意到一隻大熊在呼吸」，並發現杜布森就「藏在裡面」。

杜布森8月5日被曼徹斯特地方法官判處服刑9個月。

警方發言人表示，杜布「5月偷了一輛汽車，並在同一天沒有付加油錢，因此被我們追捕」。

他說，杜布森因為犯下汽車盜竊罪、無照駕駛以及加油沒付錢等原因被判入獄。

警方留意到泰迪熊疑似在呼吸，發現被通緝的少年就藏在裡面。（圖取自twitter....
警方留意到泰迪熊疑似在呼吸，發現被通緝的少年就藏在裡面。（圖取自twitter.com/GMPRochdale）

警察 汽車 英國

上一則

以色列前國安顧問專文：轉離北京的時刻到了

下一則

法海軍參謀長罕見表態：團結作戰即能戰勝中國

延伸閱讀

「1年不敢搭捷運」華埠居民憂安危 表心聲

「1年不敢搭捷運」華埠居民憂安危 表心聲
躲避警方追捕 闖紅燈撞車失火 2竊嫌被捕送醫

躲避警方追捕 闖紅燈撞車失火 2竊嫌被捕送醫
南加竊賊躲警方追捕闖紅燈與他車相撞 車被火焰吞沒

南加竊賊躲警方追捕闖紅燈與他車相撞 車被火焰吞沒
江西幼兒園遭男子闖進行凶傷人致3死6傷 全縣立即停課

江西幼兒園遭男子闖進行凶傷人致3死6傷 全縣立即停課

熱門新聞

解放軍此次軍演包括涉及火箭彈、常規導彈，以及海空軍抵近偵查，和聯合火力打擊等。（取材自央視）

解放軍封鎖台灣？「沒有這能力 根本不敢登陸」

2022-08-07 22:46
一輛在烏克蘭境內被摧毀的俄國T-90戰車，上月被運到捷克布拉格，作為烏克蘭大使館主辦展覽的展示品，吸引大批民眾參觀。（歐新社）

俄軍「超級戰車」被烏軍炸毀 360萬美金瞬間灰飛煙滅

2022-08-06 12:03
巴黎近日傳出一名美國遊客在市中心的公共廁所被一名23歲的男子性侵，隨後該男子收到指控並被羈押候審，這起案件在被認為是安全的巴黎河濱地區引起譁然。(美聯社)

假期變調 美國女遊客巴黎河畔上公廁「竟遭闖入性侵」

2022-08-10 20:44
在接受CNN採訪時，沃特斯據理力爭。（視頻截圖）

英樂團Pink Floyd前主唱挺一中 勸CNN主持：回去多讀書

2022-08-08 22:29
近來柬埔寨人口販運事件頻傳，全球反詐騙組織指出不只柬埔寨，有5國都千萬別去。圖為人口販運示意圖。（取材自ingimage）

不只柬埔寨危險 全球反詐騙組織「列5國家」千萬別去

2022-08-09 05:12
根據迄今為止最為全面的研究之一，1/8的COVID-19確診者，會出現至少1種「長新冠」症狀。（Getty Images）

研究：1/8確診者至少出現1種「長新冠」症狀

2022-08-05 15:43

超人氣

更多 >
疑加州打工被騙…紐約華女跳樓 母泣訴要真相

疑加州打工被騙…紐約華女跳樓 母泣訴要真相
火辣DJ玩太嗨 脫衣解扣給客人塞錢 脫序畫面流出下場慘

火辣DJ玩太嗨 脫衣解扣給客人塞錢 脫序畫面流出下場慘
台海局勢緊張 路透：拜登政府重新思考調整關稅問題

台海局勢緊張 路透：拜登政府重新思考調整關稅問題
Adidas大中華區收入大跌35% CEO認錯：不懂中國感覺

Adidas大中華區收入大跌35% CEO認錯：不懂中國感覺
中最新對台白皮書 刪除不派軍駐台承諾

中最新對台白皮書 刪除不派軍駐台承諾