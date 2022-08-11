英警方發現「泰迪熊在呼吸」 逮獲少年偷車賊
英國一名18歲青少年因偷車和駕駛罪行遭通緝，警方依據線報找到他的住處，少年為了躲避警方追捕，試圖躲在大泰迪熊玩偶內，警察留意到泰迪熊疑似在呼吸，發現他就藏在裡面。
英國廣播公司新聞網（BBC News）報導，大曼徹斯特警察局（Greater Manchester Police）7月在羅契達（Rochdale）搜查杜布森（Joshua Dobson）住處時，「注意到一隻大熊在呼吸」，並發現杜布森就「藏在裡面」。
#JAILED | When we saw this large bear breathing during a hunt for a thief we thought something wasn't right... then we found our suspect stuffed inside!— GMP Rochdale (@GMPRochdale) August 10, 2022
Joshua Dodson (18) stole a car while disqualified & filled up for fuel without paying. He's sentenced to nine months in jail. pic.twitter.com/cwAGO7PvIw
杜布森8月5日被曼徹斯特地方法官判處服刑9個月。
警方發言人表示，杜布「5月偷了一輛汽車，並在同一天沒有付加油錢，因此被我們追捕」。
他說，杜布森因為犯下汽車盜竊罪、無照駕駛以及加油沒付錢等原因被判入獄。
