英警方發現「泰迪熊在呼吸」 逮獲少年偷車賊

英國 一名18歲青少年因偷車和駕駛罪行遭通緝，警方依據線報找到他的住處，少年為了躲避警方追捕，試圖躲在大泰迪熊玩偶內，警察 留意到泰迪熊疑似在呼吸，發現他就藏在裡面。

英國廣播公司新聞網（BBC News）報導，大曼徹斯特警察局（Greater Manchester Police）7月在羅契達（Rochdale）搜查杜布森（Joshua Dobson）住處時，「注意到一隻大熊在呼吸」，並發現杜布森就「藏在裡面」。

#JAILED | When we saw this large bear breathing during a hunt for a thief we thought something wasn't right... then we found our suspect stuffed inside!



Joshua Dodson (18) stole a car while disqualified & filled up for fuel without paying. He's sentenced to nine months in jail. pic.twitter.com/cwAGO7PvIw