擊敗5屆世界西洋棋棋王 印度億萬富豪坦承作弊

中央社新德里15日綜合外電報導
世界西洋棋棋王安南德。(Getty Images)

印度年輕億萬富豪卡麥斯（Nikhil Kamath）坦承，他是靠作弊才爆冷擊敗五屆世界西洋棋棋王安南德（Viswanathan Anand），而這麼做是為了「樂趣和慈善」。

法新社報導，印度線上股票經紀公司Zerodha創辦人卡麥斯，在13日舉行的線上西洋棋慈善活動與印度前世界棋王安南德對弈，他在這場30分鐘的快棋賽占上風獲勝，引起不小騷動。

但他隔天隨即坦承，自己曾使用「電腦」及獲「分析賽局人士」幫助，才在這場對弈中取得上風。印度西洋棋協會則認為，這起事件違反比賽精神。

卡麥斯推文表示：「許多人以為我真能在西洋棋賽擊敗安南德先生，這太荒謬了。這幾乎像是我發威起來在百米賽跑勝過波特（Usain Bolt，牙買加退役短跑名將。」

卡麥斯還推文寫道：「事後看來，此舉相當愚蠢，我當時並沒有意識到會引起這些困擾。很抱歉。」

今年51歲的西洋棋大師安南德，則似乎有意淡化整起事件。他推文寫說：「昨天是幫助募資的名人車輪戰，這是維護比賽規則的有趣體驗。」

