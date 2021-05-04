接種2劑疫苗不敵變異病毒 印度裔傳染病專家病逝
印度裔美國傳染病專家卡比拉（Rajendra Kapila）醫生3日染疫病逝，他生前曾接種兩劑美國輝瑞大藥廠（Pfizer）疫苗，但仍不敵印度變異病毒。
媒體網站Latestnewssouthafrica.com報導，社群媒體上已證實，傳染病專家卡比拉確診2019冠狀病毒疾病（COVID-19）後不幸病逝。據報導，他是在2021年5月3日病逝。
Condolences to the family of Rajendra Kapila, the @RutgersU professor, @CityofNewarkNJ physician, and @USArmy veteran who advocated for the finest healthcare attainable for all. He will be remembered for his unmatched sagacity and conduct exemplarily of the @AOA_society motto. pic.twitter.com/bSMi7ddAyZ— Robert A. Schwartz (@Prof_Dr_RAS) May 2, 2021
根據消息人士，卡比拉生前赴印度北方省（Uttar Pradesh）加茲阿巴德市（Ghaziabad），照顧生病的岳父，不幸染疫後迅速病逝。他生前曾接種兩劑輝瑞疫苗，仍不敵印度變異病毒。
他是在印度西孟加拉省（West Bengal）加爾各答聖塞維爾學院（St. Xavier's College Calcutta）取得醫學預科學位，之後在印度德里大學（University of Delhi）獲得醫學學位。
他在完成印度爾溫醫院（Irwin Hospital）住院醫生訓練後移居美國，在新澤西州紐瓦克市（Newark）馬特蘭醫院（Martland）歷任實習、住院及研究醫師。
