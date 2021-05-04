接種2劑疫苗不敵變異病毒 印度裔傳染病專家病逝

印度 裔美國 傳染病專家卡比拉（Rajendra Kapila）醫生3日染疫病逝，他生前曾接種兩劑美國輝瑞大藥廠（Pfizer）疫苗 ，但仍不敵印度變異病毒。

媒體網站Latestnewssouthafrica.com報導，社群媒體上已證實，傳染病專家卡比拉確診2019冠狀病毒疾病（COVID-19）後不幸病逝。據報導，他是在2021年5月3日病逝。

Condolences to the family of Rajendra Kapila, the @RutgersU professor, @CityofNewarkNJ physician, and @USArmy veteran who advocated for the finest healthcare attainable for all. He will be remembered for his unmatched sagacity and conduct exemplarily of the @AOA_society motto. pic.twitter.com/bSMi7ddAyZ