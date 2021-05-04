接種2劑疫苗不敵變異病毒 印度裔傳染病專家病逝

我的頻道

中央社新德里4日綜合外電報導

印度美國傳染病專家卡比拉（Rajendra Kapila）醫生3日染疫病逝，他生前曾接種兩劑美國輝瑞大藥廠（Pfizer）疫苗，但仍不敵印度變異病毒。

媒體網站Latestnewssouthafrica.com報導，社群媒體上已證實，傳染病專家卡比拉確診2019冠狀病毒疾病（COVID-19）後不幸病逝。據報導，他是在2021年5月3日病逝。

根據消息人士，卡比拉生前赴印度北方省（Uttar Pradesh）加茲阿巴德市（Ghaziabad），照顧生病的岳父，不幸染疫後迅速病逝。他生前曾接種兩劑輝瑞疫苗，仍不敵印度變異病毒。

他是在印度西孟加拉省（West Bengal）加爾各答聖塞維爾學院（St. Xavier's College Calcutta）取得醫學預科學位，之後在印度德里大學（University of Delhi）獲得醫學學位。

他在完成印度爾溫醫院（Irwin Hospital）住院醫生訓練後移居美國，在新澤西州紐瓦克市（Newark）馬特蘭醫院（Martland）歷任實習、住院及研究醫師。

印度 美國 疫苗

