白金漢宮證實：英國菲立普親王辭世 享耆壽99歲

編譯陳韋廷／即時報導
白金漢宮9日表示，英國女王伊麗莎白二世的夫婿菲立普親王（PrincePhilip）已經辭世，享耆壽99歲。取材自推特
白金漢宮9日表示，英國女王伊麗莎白二世的夫婿菲立普親王（PrincePhilip）已經辭世，享耆壽99歲。取材自推特

白金漢宮今天表示，英國女王伊麗莎白二世的夫婿菲立普親王（PrincePhilip）已經辭世，享耆壽99歲。

1947年11月20日，菲立普親王在西敏寺跟當時尚未當上英國女王的伊麗莎白二世結婚，兩人婚後育有4為子女。

