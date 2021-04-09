白金漢宮證實：英國菲立普親王辭世 享耆壽99歲

白金漢宮今天表示，英國 女王伊麗莎白二世的夫婿菲立普親王（PrincePhilip）已經辭世，享耆壽99歲。

1947年11月20日，菲立普親王在西敏寺跟當時尚未當上英國女王的伊麗莎白二世結婚，兩人婚後育有4為子女。

It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.



His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. pic.twitter.com/XOIDQqlFPn