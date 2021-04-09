白金漢宮證實：英國菲立普親王辭世 享耆壽99歲
白金漢宮今天表示，英國女王伊麗莎白二世的夫婿菲立普親王（PrincePhilip）已經辭世，享耆壽99歲。
1947年11月20日，菲立普親王在西敏寺跟當時尚未當上英國女王的伊麗莎白二世結婚，兩人婚後育有4為子女。
It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 9, 2021
His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. pic.twitter.com/XOIDQqlFPn
His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip, has died aged 99, Buckingham Palace has confirmed.— LBC (@LBC) April 9, 2021
Read more: https://t.co/LXBqMDxnVn pic.twitter.com/Efk0rOdgVu
上一則
FB留言