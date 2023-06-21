台男星頻翻車 他讚15年前陳冠希聲明：無人能超越

陳冠希。 圖／擷自IG

近來台灣演藝圈的Me too風暴 ，讓多位男明星都翻車，粉絲團「不負責任評論」就拿過去陳冠希因為私密影外流，而發出的聲明做比較，稱讚那篇聲明稿堪稱「紳士」，重視「其他人」。

「不負責任評論」認為陳冠希的那篇聲明稿沒有「矯情的聰明」，也沒有避而不談那些應說而未說的事情，把他者的感受放在自己之前。也列出聲明稿的5個優點：

1. 他不止談到私密影片是他人外洩，還開篇就毫不迴避這是「他個人選擇拍攝」––對，是陳冠希，我，沒錯，就是我。

2. 他聲明稿不談私密影片如何「折磨他個人」，不談「他個人的努力」，而是把重點放在誠懇向每一位當事人道歉、當事人的家人––他珍視每一位「其他人」，甚至是感謝警方。

3.他不玩時空切割，承認過去的他是爛人，現在也是爛人，他提醒所有人，自己不會是「這個時代」年輕人的榜樣，自然也不可能是十大傑出青年了。

4.他給予事件一個終點，用自已退出，減少其他當事人的傷害，而不是大談自己「過去已經如何贖罪」，不是暢談今日之我如何「早已」否定昔日之我。

5.他很清楚自己在多位受害者的世界裡，已經是個屁，他沒有資格去再用「陪你走過一切傷痛」，去假裝這樣說就能「彌補一切」，難不成他還要為了「這一切」去約謝霆鋒飲茶嗎？

「不負責任評論」大讚光是這幾點都將箭插向自身，都屌打那些台灣顧影自憐的說自己有著「戀愛腦」的偶像，也認為「身為成年人，其實可以同理藝人承認錯誤要失去很多機會，人往往都是因為捨不得那些機會，進而牽拖、隱瞞與矯情。」

陳冠希當年聲明稿

Today I have come back to Hong Kong to stand before you and

account for myself. I have never escaped from my responsibility.

During the past few weeks, I have been with my mother and my family

and my loved ones to show support and care and at the same time to

have them support and care for me.

今天我回到香港 站在大家的面前，是為了給我自己一個交待。我從沒有逃避責任，

在這幾個禮拜中，我在陪伴我的母親、我的家人及親愛的人，向他們表現愛與關懷。

在同一時間，得到他們對我的支持與關懷。

I admit that most of the photos being circulated on the Internet

were taken by me. But these photos are very private and have not

been shown to people and are never intended to be shown to anyone.

These photos were stolen from me illegally and distributed without

my consent.

我承認大部分在互聯網上流傳的照片，都是由我拍攝的。但這些照片是非常隱私 的，

我沒有向他人展示，也從沒有想過要向他人展示。這些照片是不合法地被偷取，

在未經我同意下被流傳。

There is no doubt whoever obtained these photos have them uploaded

on the Internet with malicious and deliberate intent. This matter

has deteriorated to the extent that society as a whole has been

affected by this. In this regard, I am deeply saddened. I would

like now to apologize to all the people for all the suffering

that has been caused and the problems that have arisen from this.

I would like to apologize to all the ladies and to all their families

for any harm or hurt that they have been feeling. I am sorry.

I would like to also apologize to my mother and my father for the

pain and suffering I have caused them during the past few weeks.

Most importantly, I would like to say sorry to all the people of

Hong Kong . I give my apology sincerely to you all, unreservedly

and with my heart.

任何取得這些照片的人，是惡意及蓄意上載互聯網。事情惡化到一個程度，整個社會

也受到了影響，因此，我很悲傷。我現在道歉，向所有因此事受困擾的人和因此事引

起的問題。我 向所有 女士道歉及他們的家人，就事件引致的傷害，對不起。我也想

向我的父親及母親道歉，於過去的幾個星期，就我為他們帶來的痛苦與困擾。最重要

的是，我也想向全港市民道歉，我衷心向所有人道歉，毫無保留地真心地道歉。

I know young people in Hong Kong look up to many figures in our

society. And in this regard, I have failed. I failed as a role

model. However, I wish this matter will teach everyone a lesson.

To all the young people in our community, let this be a lesson

for you all. This is not an example to be set for you.

我明白香港的青少年會以不同的社會人士為榜樣，從這層面來說，我失敗了，我未能

成功成為好榜樣。但是我希望此事件令大家上了一課，給我們的青少年，我們的社會

，讓這件事成為一個反面教材，這不是一件好的例子。

During my time away, I have made an important decision. I will

whole-heartedly fulfill all commitments that I have to date.

But after that, I decided to step away from the Hong Kong

entertainment industry. I have decided to do this to give myself

an opportunity to heal myself and to search my soul. I will dedicate

my time to charity and community work within the next few months.

I will be away from Hong Kong entertainment industry indefinitely.

There is no time frame.

在這段我不在港的時間，我已作出一項重大的決定，我會全心履行今天所作的承諾，

之後，我會退出香港娛樂圈，這樣做是給自己治療的機會，探索自己的靈魂。在未來

的幾個月裡，我會奉獻自己的時間予慈善及社區工作，我會無限期退出香港娛樂圈，

沒有限期。

I have been assisting the police since the first day the photos

were published and I will continue to assist them. After this

press con., I have obligation to help them with their investigation

and hope that this case can end soon as everyone I think has the

same wish. I would like to use this opportunity to thank the police

for their hard work on this case. Thank you. I believe everyone's

priority now (and) my priority now is to stop the suffering and pain,

for not letting this...we do not want to let this situation become

more out of control. We need to protect all the innocents and all

the young from matters like this. In this regard, I have instructed

my lawyers to do everything possible within the law to protect all

the innocents, victims of this case. I believe that a press statement

is being issued as we speak on what my lawyers have advised me to do.

我一直協助警方，由相片曝片的第一日開始，我會繼續協助。記者會後，我有責任繼續

協助警方，期望案件盡快完結，相信每個人都這樣想。我想利用這次的機會感謝警方努

力偵辦這件案子，多謝。我跟所有人一樣，首要任務是要終止痛苦與苦難，不能讓這情

況失控，對於這樣的事情，我們要保護所有無辜的以及所有年青人，就這次事件我已經

指示我的律師，在法律許可下，採取任何措施去保護所有無辜以及受害者，這一次的聲

明是根據律師所建議的。

Lastly, I would like to thank everyone for coming here today and

listening to what I have to say. I would like to also apologize

once again to all the ladies and their families, my family and to

everyone in Hong Kong and everyone in our society. I am deeply

saddened by this. And I apologize to everyone (who) has to go

through this. I would like to also thank you for giving me this

opportunity to say what I have wanted to say all along in my heart.

最後，謝謝各位來臨以及聽我所需要講的，同時，我需要向所有事件中的女士和他們的

家人，以及我的家人和所有香港人、社會中的所有人，我深表遺憾以及抱歉，我向所有

經歷此事的人致歉。我同時很感謝給我這一次機會，讓我可說我想說的一些心底裡的話。

I hope, after today, I can have your forgiveness. With regard to

this case, with everything, everything that has happened, I am

deeply sorry. I hope you all accept my apology and give me a chance.

Thank you.

我希望今天以後，我可以得到大家的寬恕，對於所有已發生的事，我深表遺憾。希望

大家可接受我的道歉並給我一個機會。謝謝