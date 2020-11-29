我的頻道

1張圖看疫情：全美確診破1324萬 加州逾120萬例

封面故事／新冠疫苗如何運送？物流界世紀大挑戰

「星際大戰」黑武士 大衛鮑羅斯過世 享壽85歲

娛樂新聞組／綜合報導
大衛鮑羅斯過世。（路透）
Bowington Management的Twitter宣布，在電影「星際大戰」（Star Wars）中飾演第一代黑武士的大衛鮑羅斯（David Prowse）過世，享壽85歲。

黑武士（Darth Vader）是「星際大戰」系列電影中最有名的反派，其劇中最有名的台詞是黑武士對路克天行者說：「我是你的父親」。

大衛鮑羅斯拍戲前是一位健美先生，因為黑武士在劇中的設定非常高大，因此由大衛鮑羅斯演出。有一段時間中，外界並不知道黑武士是由大衛鮑羅斯飾演。

「少年的你」代表香港出戰奧斯卡最佳國際影片獎

