「星際大戰」黑武士 大衛鮑羅斯過世 享壽85歲

Bowington Management的Twitter宣布，在電影 「星際大戰」（Star Wars）中飾演第一代黑武士的大衛鮑羅斯（David Prowse）過世，享壽85歲。

黑武士（Darth Vader）是「星際大戰」系列電影中最有名的反派，其劇中最有名的台詞是黑武士對路克天行者說：「我是你的父親」。

大衛鮑羅斯拍戲前是一位健美先生，因為黑武士在劇中的設定非常高大，因此由大衛鮑羅斯演出。有一段時間中，外界並不知道黑武士是由大衛鮑羅斯飾演。

It's with great regret and heart-wrenching sadness for us and million of fans around the world, to announce that our client DAVE PROWSE M.B.E. has passed away at the age of 85. #DaveProwse @starwars #DarthVader #GreenCrossCodeMan #iconic #actor #bodybuilder #MBE pic.twitter.com/dL2RmdIqg8