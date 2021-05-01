我的頻道

3匪搶金山華埠珠寶店 與警局長僅隔一條街

影／威州賭場爆槍響 至少1死5傷 兇嫌傳遭警擊斃

特派員黃惠玲╱綜合報導
威斯康辛州奧奈達賭場1日晚間於賭場內發生槍擊案，有多人中槍。（取材自推特）
威斯康辛州奧奈達賭場1日晚間於賭場內發生槍擊案，有多人中槍。（取材自推特）

威斯康辛州奧奈達賭場(The Oneida Casino)1日晚間於賭場內發生槍擊案，有多人中槍，根據多個消息來源指出，該槍擊至少1死5傷，而趕到現場的警方當場已將槍手擊斃。

威州交通廳表示，由於發生一宗事故，靠近奧奈達賭場的威州172公路介於南角路(South Point Road)和派克蘭德街(Packerland Drive)間，所有車道全部暫時關閉，但未說明道路關閉是否與賭場事件有關，警方則要求公眾避開前往或逗留該地區。

一名賭客韋斯特法爾(Max Westphal)受WBAY-TV訪問時說，他在賭場緊急疏散後就站在賭場外，他一開始以為不是什麼大事情，但接著聽到至少20到30聲槍聲，「我們朝高速公路方向逃跑，當時高速路上大約有50輛警車，這一切真的太瘋狂了」。

威州奧奈達賭場(The Oneida Casino)發生槍擊案。(賭場臉書)
威州奧奈達賭場(The Oneida Casino)發生槍擊案。(賭場臉書)

奧奈達賭場是由Oneida Nation經營，這個賭場位於部落保留區，位置在綠灣市(Green Bay)的西區。

實際槍擊案發生情形以及死傷人數，警方仍未公開說明。

