洛縣中小學教育工作招聘會本周六舉行

洛杉磯訊
洛杉磯縣教育局本周六舉辦就業招聘博覽會。(LACOE)
洛杉磯縣教育局本周六舉辦就業招聘博覽會。(LACOE)

洛杉磯縣教育局（Los Angeles County Office of Education）、Tulare教育辦公室和加州教學職業中心（ California Center on Teaching Careers），將於 5 月 18 日（本周六）上午 9 點至中午 12 點舉辦中小學教育就業博覽會（PK-12 Educational Employment Fair）。活動將提供現場和虛擬出席選項，需要註冊。

超過 30 個教育機構正在尋找候選人來填補職位空缺，其中包括格倫代爾聯合學區（Glendale Unified）、洛杉磯聯合學區（Los Angeles Unified）、橙縣教育局（Orange County Department of Education）、長堤聯合學區（Long Beach Unified）、聖蓋博聯合學區（San Gabriel Unified）等。無論申請教學還是非教學職位，請查詢南加州的空缺教育就業職位，更多資訊並註冊點擊: Find more information and register here

有意求職者可以在線上面試，或者去洛縣教育局教育中心西樓（Education Center West Building）的現場面試，地址：12800 Ardis Avenue, Downey, CA 90242）。

新學年 學前班、校園護士經費仍緊缺

眾議院為反猶太風潮聽證 學區領導遭共和黨議員責難

維州學區2學校 恢復以邦聯人物命名

金山學區恐破產 加州派員監管

金山學區恐破產 加州派員監管

預算缺口超過1億元 西雅圖恐關閉1/4小學

盼留美國…紐大華生畢業努力求職 最看重能否擔保抽籤

台積電鳳凰城廠區驚傳爆炸 至少1人重傷

女子在沃爾瑪抱怨商品幾乎全上鎖 6元紙巾也不放過

新州五胞胎同所大學同日畢業 移民父母驕傲

南加富翁Baldwin送給16歲妻子蜜月禮物 如今煥新顏

